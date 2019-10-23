More than 6,000 people have completed Half Marathon with "zero waste", Dafeng presses the button of green development

NANJING, China, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, the 2nd "Wind Power" Half Marathon in Dafeng District, Yancheng City was successfully concluded. More than 6,000 runners from the national new energy industry and other fields completed the game. The competition consisted of three groups of half-marathons, health-running and mini-running, according to the Information Office of Dafeng District.

The "Wind Power" Marathon is the first marathon event in the wind power industry. It is committed to creating a series of industry brand events. This year's event was the second competition and upgraded to Class A. Taking the success of the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China (Phase I) as World Heritage, the theme is "Green Dafeng, Innovative Goldwind". It passes green, healthy and environmentally friendly ideas and launches "Zero-waste" in the event to create a truly green and environmentally friendly sports event.

As a "Green Card" in the new energy and sports industry, the event undoubtedly pressed the "speed button" for Dafeng's industrial transformation and green development.

In recent years, relied on its unique advantages in marine resources and wind power, as well as the national tourism demonstration zone and the country's first batch of ecological demonstration zones, Dafeng has a strong development of new energy and equipment manufacturing industry. The "Tourism +" project has great progress.

Hanergy Hanwa with total investment of 6.4 billion yuan, Sunway sea cable with total investment of 5 billion yuan, Chundian Technology with total investment of 2.5 billion and other new energy and equipment manufacturing industry projects has signed, Longyuan Power, CanadianSolar, Runlong wind power and Yongjia Power are put into operation. Supported by the Yellow Sea Wetland and the national 5A scenic spot, the Milu Town with a total investment of 3 billion yuan has been comprehensively promoted, fully integrating the Eco Villiage, Plum Bay, accelerating the construction of car-free slow-life town, miniature landscape. The new energy industry continues to join and has injected power into the economic transformation of Dafeng. More and more tourism landscapes are enriching the ecological garden of Dafeng.

Accelerating the project construction and build the way for ecological development, the green Dafeng is becoming better and better.

SOURCE The Information Office of Dafeng District, Yancheng Municipal Government