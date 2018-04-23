More Than 6 Million Square Feet Of Data Center Space Is Being Built In DSM USA

The data center boom in DSM means high paying tech jobs in the region.

According to a recent study on the economic impact by Facebook, for every one Facebook data center job, there are five jobs supported in the economy. Facebook currently has more than 300 employees in DSM and more than 20 positions open due to their continued growth.

Microsoft's data center buildings currently total a little under 1.5 million square feet with 1.7 million square feet planned for its third campus in West Des Moines.

LightEdge Solutions has two data centers totaling 78,000 square feet in Altoona and employs more than 100 people.

"DSM has built a reputation as a tech hub offering affordable renewable energy and high skilled talent," said Jay Byers, Greater Des Moines Partnership CEO. "Data center activity means jobs for hundreds of tech and construction workers, revenue for local cities and increased national and international exposure for our region."

In 2017, Apple announced 400,000 square feet of data center space will be a built in Waukee. Construction will begin this summer.

