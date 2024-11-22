MORE THAN 60 CLEAN EARTH WORKERS SECURE TEAMSTERS REPRESENTATION

Dozens of California Waste Workers Vote to Unionize with Local 63

RIALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 64 workers at Clean Earth has voted to unionize with Local 63. Clean Earth is a hazardous waste disposal company.

"We joined the Teamsters because we were tired of management playing games with our lives," said Raymond Reyes, a worker at Clean Earth. "This company has acted outrageously. I am so grateful to be in this union so we don't have to put up with this disrespect anymore."

Despite the critical role they play at Clean Earth, management routinely mistreated their workers, including firing some without "just cause."

"These workers put up with an intense anti-union campaign for four months," said Randy Cammack, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 63. "Now that they're part of our union, the hard work of getting them a fair contract can begin."

At four California facilities in San Diego, Riverside, Pomona, and Compton, these new Teamsters collect and dispose of hazardous waste from major retailers and pharmaceutical companies. With Teamsters representation, they are ready to secure a strong contract.

"Clean Earth tried everything to stop this group from organizing," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "But these Clean Earth workers showed that they truly have what it takes to be Teamsters."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 63