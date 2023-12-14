More than 60% of 2023 Local Elections were Uncontested

News provided by

BALLOTPEDIA

14 Dec, 2023, 09:18 ET

MIDDLETON, Wis., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia's analysis of more than 10,000 local elections found that more than 60% went uncontested in 2023. Uncontested elections are any election where the number of candidates qualified for the ballot is equal to or less than the number of seats up for election.

Ballotpedia's 2023 local election data includes a sample of elections taken from 17 states, which included offices such as school boards, city and local council members, county commissioners, judges, clerks, treasurers, auditors, and assessors.

Nationwide in 2022, 3% of congressional elections, 11% of state executive races, and 32% of state legislative races were uncontested. And in 2021, 5.9% of state legislative races were uncontested.

"While state and federal races may also be unopposed or uncontested, the real story is the sheer number of uncontested down ballot races. It's not uncommon for these elections to be canceled because only one candidate is running. We've found this to be particularly true for local school board elections," said Ballotpedia's Editor-in-Chief, Geoff Pallay. "The trend we have been seeing is the smaller the population of the election jurisdiction, the more uncontested seats there tend to be. That's a concern because canceled and uncontested elections are not a sign of a healthy, functioning democracy." 

The uncontested elections in our analysis largely broke down into six different categories. These are:

  • School boards - 4,527
  • Local council members - 4,483
  • Treasurer - 798
  • Clerk - 729
  • Local judge - 115
  • Mayor - 95

Elections for treasurer (87.3% uncontested) and clerk (85.6% uncontested) were the least contested. The rates of uncontested races for other offices were:

  • Local judge - 76.5%
  • Local councilmember - 57.6%
  • School boards - 53.4%
  • Mayor - 47.4%

The sample includes 10,911 elections, from 17 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

About Ballotpedia
Ballotpedia–the encyclopedia of American politics–is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 420,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored and curated articles, visit ballotpedia.org.

SOURCE BALLOTPEDIA

Also from this source

Ballotpedia Launches "RCV Info Hub," a Comprehensive, Nonpartisan Resource on Ranked-Choice Voting

Ballotpedia Launches "RCV Info Hub," a Comprehensive, Nonpartisan Resource on Ranked-Choice Voting

Ballotpedia has assembled its coverage, analysis, and expert commentary on ranked-choice voting, sometimes called instant-runoff voting, into a new...
Ballotpedia Announces One Certain Outcome of Next Week's Elections

Ballotpedia Announces One Certain Outcome of Next Week's Elections

Ballotpedia already knows one certain outcome of next week's off-cycle elections: Overall voter turnout will be a fraction of what it was in last...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.