More Than 60 Percent Of Health Systems That Do Not Currently Use Revenue Cycle Automation Plan To Do So By End of 2021

The survey was commissioned by Alpha Health and conducted through the Healthcare Financial Management Association's (HFMA) Pulse Survey program. The survey was fielded between May 19, 2020 and June 22, 2020 among 587 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at health systems across the United States. Approximately 40 percent, or 234 respondents, reported they are not currently using automation in their revenue cycle operations. The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percent.

The approximately 40 percent of respondents who said that they are not currently using automation in their revenue cycle operations were then asked, "Does your organization plan to automate any functions in your revenue cycle operations in the future?"

Yes, sometime next year (2021) 51.8% Yes, it is a priority for this year (2020) 10.6% No. 37.6%

More than 60 percent said their organizations plan to automate revenue cycle functions by the end of 2021. Responses were statistically consistent across organizations of all sizes based on net patient revenues and regardless of organization type (health system or hospital).

"Provider organizations that closely consider maintenance costs of automation will be best positioned to ensure those projects stay on schedule, on budget, and provide the greatest return," said Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of Alpha Health. "The opportunity going forward for healthcare providers is to expand their ambitions and scope for automation. Instead of identifying dozens of small, discrete use-cases and never getting past the first few due to high setup and maintenance costs, it's now time to take a more comprehensive approach. Foundational end-to-end automation for entire revenue cycle functions will be key to driving giant leaps in efficiency."

About Alpha Health

At Alpha Health we believe every dollar spent on healthcare matters because healthcare matters to everyone. The first Unified Automation™ company for healthcare, Alpha Health uses the same machine learning approaches that made driverless cars possible to provide health systems with a single solution for healthcare revenue cycle management. Alpha Health's proprietary Unified Automation™ technology operates within a healthcare system's existing electronic health record and revenue cycle infrastructure. Alpha Health's Unified Automation™ brings together the best of people, data and technology to efficiently, accurately and autonomously navigate the complex state of medical reimbursement in the United States. This enables health systems to reduce their cost of care and be better stewards of the healthcare dollar. Alpha Health is based in the heart of Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.alphahealth.com .

SOURCE Alpha Health

Related Links

alphahealth.com

