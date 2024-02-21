MORE THAN $8.4 MILLION IN GRANTS AWARDED FOR HANDS-ON HEALTH CARE IN GEORGIA

Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation Announces 2024 Grant Cycle Recipients

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation (GBHCMF) has awarded $8,417,791 to 82 clinics, faith-based health care providers and other nonprofits involved in providing hands-on health care services primarily to underserved communities across the state of Georgia in its 2024 grant cycle.

Grant recipients cover a wide range of hands-on health care services including medical and dental clinics, mobile clinics, pregnancy centers and nursing education programs from virtually every part of the state, serving both rural and urban patients alike.

Marcus Garner, CEO of Athens Neighborhood Health Center in Athens, accepts a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation as part of $8.4 million in funding for the 2024 GBHCMF grant cycle. Athens Neighborhood Health Center’s mission is to provide affordable, high-quality health care to all individuals in Athens-Clarke County and surrounding areas. Pictured from L-R are Rev. Craig Dale, GBHCMF Board Chair, Larry Wynn, Executive Director of the GBHCMF.

"From Atlanta to Waycross, Rome to Brunswick, and Athens to Valdosta, millions of people have received neighborhood-level health care services throughout our state who may have never been able to get health care otherwise," said GBHCMF Executive Director Larry Wynn.

"We applaud our grant recipients for carrying out the Great Commission of Jesus Christ. We believe Christ came not so be served, but to serve, and that's what these clinics and providers do for people all across the state of Georgia. These grants exist to demonstrate the love of Jesus, ensuring that all Georgians have access to life-giving, quality hands-on health care and by offering a better quality of life through needed health care ministries," he said.

Wynn said since the foundation began its ministry in 2005, the GBHCMF has awarded $83,218,921 in 1,016 grants for hands-on, nonprofit healthcare in Georgia. Other statistics include:

More than 5 million people affected,

More than 178,000 volunteers,

23,908 pregnancies carried to term,

23,304 professions of faith,

3,132 baptisms, and

$472,796,158 in estimated value of services provided.

Wynn said a complete list of 2024 grant recipients is available online on the GBHCMF website.

About the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation (GBHCMF): The GBHCMF exists to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ through the provision of health care grants to non-profit health care providers. It manages charitable legacy assets from the Georgia Baptist Health Care System, which has a 100-year history of providing healing to those in need. Funds are expended in the form of grants supporting health care needs that benefit organizations and individuals across the state of Georgia. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, please visit www.gbhcmf.org.

For more information:

Bill Todd, APR

[email protected]

205.410.0683

SOURCE Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation