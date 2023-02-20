MORE THAN $8.8 MILLION IN GRANTS AWARDED FOR HANDS-ON HEALTHCARE IN GEORGIA

Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation Announces 2023 Grant Cycle Recipients

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Baptist Healthcare Ministry Foundation (GBHCMF) has awarded $8,846,868 to 93 clinics and other nonprofits involved in providing healthcare services primarily to underserved communities across the state of Georgia in its 2023 grant cycle. Funds were distributed to grant recipients at the GBHCMF's Awards Luncheon on February 16 hosted by the North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.

Stan Maddox, executive director of the Rehab and Beyond clinic in Tucker, GA, accepts a $25,000 grant from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation as part of nearly $8.9 million in funding for the 2023 GBHCMF grant cycle. Rehab and Beyond provides free therapy to low-income, uninsured, or underinsured stroke and brain injury survivors in the state of Georgia, regardless of circumstances. Pictured from L-R are Larry Wynn, Executive Director of the GBHCMF, Rev. Craig Dale, GBHCMF Board

"We believe Jesus Christ made healing his first priority, and then taught afterwards. These grants exist to demonstrate the love of Jesus, ensuring that all Georgians have access to life-giving quality hands-on health care," said GBHCMF Executive Director Larry Wynn. "For more than 100 years, the Georgia Baptist Health Care System has offered a ministry of healing to those in need. We continue this work by offering a better quality of life to the people of Georgia through needed health care ministries, and to help research and develop new health care services that make a positive impact in their lives," he said.

"Since the foundation began its ministry in 2005, the GBHCMF has awarded $65,954,267 in 842 grants for hands-on, nonprofit healthcare in Georgia. Grant recipients report that the lives impacted in Georgia during that time to be more than 4.5 million, involving the work of more than 150,000 volunteers in clinics and other nonprofits, and along the way, more than 21,000 professions of faith. If you consider the market value of the program services that have been given, that adds up to more than $322 million," Wynn said.

"From Athens to Valdosta, from Columbus to Palmetto, neighborhood-level health care services can continue to be delivered throughout our state. Our awardees have demonstrated their commitment to the people they serve, and we are thrilled to partner with them," he said. Wynn said a complete list of 2023 grant recipients is available online on the GBHCMF website.

About the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation (GBHCMF): The GBHCMF exists to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ through the provision of healthcare grants to non-profit healthcare providers. It manages charitable legacy assets from the Georgia Baptist Health Care System, which has a 100-year history of providing healing to those in need. Funds are expended in the form of grants supporting heath care needs that benefit organizations and individuals across the state of Georgia. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, please visit www.gbhcmf.org.

For more information:

Bill Todd, APR

[email protected]

205.410.0683

SOURCE Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation