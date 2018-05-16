More than 80 Percent of Gen Z and Millennials Are Willing to Try Adventurous Donut Flavors

"Our company began in 1920 with the basics: two bakers and a recipe for delicious donuts and now, almost 100 years later, if you've ever had a donut in this country, you've likely tasted our ingredients," said Angie Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Dawn Foods. "As the popularity of this sweet treat continues to grow, our team continues to help our customers deliver the ingredients, inspiration and innovation needed to satisfy this demand."

Tried & True Flavors Win the Day, While Unique Tastes are Rising

The top unique donut flavors all adults crave range from nostalgic S'mores and Peanut Butter & Jelly, to edgy flavors infused with alcohol and bacon:

S'mores (29 percent)



Mango (18 percent)



Alcohol-Inspired (17 percent)



Breakfast Cereal, Bacon-Infused and Peanut Butter & Jelly were tied with 16 percent

Additional survey findings include the following.

Donuts are still a popular treat: More than a third of consumers (37 percent) eat donuts at least once a month

"Today, the options to delight consumers are virtually limitless," said Goldberg. "Whether it's National Donut Day or Friday at the office, we know donuts will continue to savor consumers for years to come."

For more information on the survey findings, please visit: http://www.dawnfoods.com/about-us/news-press/detail/2018/05/15/donuts-rising.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Food Products, Inc. has established itself as the ultimate service provider and inspires bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For nearly 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.



i Survey was conducted online by YouGov Plc among 1,150 U.S. adults (aged 18+), between April 10-11, 2018. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

ii The statistic represents parents who have children under the age of 18.

