More Than 80 Physicians from MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Recognized by Leading Doctor's Report

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach announced that more than 80 of its physicians have been recognized among the best in their fields by the 2021 Southern California Super Doctors report. This is especially humbling to physicians during a global pandemic.

The 2021 Southern California Super Doctors report recognizes the top five percent of active doctors in Los Angeles and Orange counties with two lists: Super Doctors 2021 and Rising Stars. The selection process relies on 10 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, surveying physicians in Southern California and ensuring the physicians named are the most respected and talented in their fields.

"This listing of outstanding Super Doctors recognizes our physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement on top of already being loved by patients and families," says Fombe Ndiforchu, M.D., interim chief medical officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "We are proud that our care teams are made up of such respected medical experts that provide our patients with the highest level of care. This award is even more significant for our frontline physician responders who adapted to the pandemic quickly, are working tirelessly and risking their own lives to provide specialty care to patients that need it most."

The Super Doctors peer-review-selection process asks doctors to nominate fellow physicians by answering the question, "If you needed medical care, which doctor would you choose?" In addition, candidates were evaluated based on professional achievement, as well as the Super Doctors' "blue ribbon panel review" process, where physicians in more than 40 medical specialties evaluate the list of nominees.

"It's an honor to work amongst peers that not only offer exceptional, family-centered care to our patients and families, but that are recognized with the honor of being listed as some of the best physicians in Southern California," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children's & Women's. "This recognition from Super Doctors reaffirms that our physicians across the spectrum of pediatric and maternity care at Miller Children's & Women's are some of the brightest and best in the region."

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's physicians were recognized in areas including cardiology and pediatric cardiology, gastroenterology and pediatric gastroenterology, gynecologic oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, pediatric surgery, pediatrics, endocrinology, maternal/fetal medicine, vascular surgery and more.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, with conditions ranging from common to complex — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — all under one roof. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

