PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation, a project at the Giving Back Fund, raised more than $850,000 net at its inaugural AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game. On June 1st, Citizens Bank Park held more than 25,000 fans who came to the diamond to cheer on 25 members of the Super Bowl LII-winning Philadelphia Eagles as they took the field for a home run derby and softball game.

The funds raised help advance the foundation's mission to uplift individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God's love for His people.

More than $850,000 Raised at Inaugural Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game. Photo credit: J. Alan Paul

"As I reflect on the foundation's first year, I'm amazed by the support from people all over the world," said Carson Wentz, starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and foundation founder. "I wasn't sure what to expect when we began this journey and I had the idea of the charity softball game, but it has been nothing short of incredible to see how God has used us to spread his love!"

At the event, the AO1 Foundation presented a $520,000 check to Mission of Hope: Haiti, which is the total amount raised in May 2018, along with Carson's personal donation to match every dollar donated. It will fund a Sports Complex in Haiti that will provide a safe place and community for kids to play sports and get an education.

The foundation unveiled at the event a 25-foot food truck named Thy Kingdom Crumb that starting this summer will travel the Philadelphia area to provide food to those in need. Also, it was announced that this summer the foundation will hold the first "Camp Conquerors" to expose kids to the great outdoors.

"I'm grateful for my teammates, volunteers and guests at tonight's game for the encouragement and support they've given me and the foundation," said Wentz. "By coming together, we all have the opportunity to leave a positive, lasting mark on people and communities in Philadelphia and around the world."

About The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation

The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation was launched in 2017 with the mission to uplift individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God's love for His people. For more information about the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation, visit www.ao1foundation.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

