MORE THAN 850 MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION WORKERS IN CHICAGO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Secure Union Representation After Months of Union Busting Efforts by Employer

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at SCR Medical Transportation, a subsidiary of Beacon Mobile, have elected Teamsters Local 727 to be their sole collective bargaining representative. After months of SCR's anti-union tactics and unlawful behavior, workers in both the Chicago Pace ADA and Chicago Public Schools/Pace Taxi Livery divisions voted yes for the union.

"Despite SCR's disgusting union busting behavior, hundreds of workers voted to become Teamsters," said John Coli, Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727 in Park Ridge. "I am in awe of our 850 new brothers and sisters for standing strong in the face of a nasty campaign from SCR management to try to dissuade members from joining the union. We look forward to getting to the bargaining table and securing these workers a contract that includes the respect, dignity, and recognition they deserve."

The workers in both units provide para-transportation services for riders in the Chicagoland area, working as drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, coordinators, and custodians.

"I voted yes to join Teamsters Local 727 because I want our voices to be heard," said Enterna Williams, a paratransit driver at Chicago Pace ADA. "We provide a valuable service to our communities — and through our hard work and dedication, the company has grown. Our commitment to this line of work and to this company should be recognized and valued."

"I voted to join the Teamsters because the work we do is important and we deserve a contract that reflects the important nature of our work," said Kenya Allen, a special education driver for Chicago Public Schools. "I enjoy getting students to school and home safely and believe our work should be compensated fairly."

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 workers in the Chicago area across a multitude of industries, from bus drivers to trade show workers, pharmacists to zookeepers, funeral directors to parking industry workers. For more information, visit TeamstersLocal727.org.

