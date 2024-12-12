More than 96,000 respond to the first Global Cinema Federation Movie-Goer survey - 'New Box Office records will continue to be set, as supply meets demand'

Customers largely prefer watching movies in cinemas, only 5% would rather wait to watch on streaming

Customers are seeking MORE action/adventures (59%) and comedies (53%) in cinemas

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cinema Federation ('GCF') representing global cinema exhibition and was created to support a healthy global cinema industry. It represents 15 global cinema businesses including EVT. More than 70% of Global Box Office is generated by international markets outside of the US domestic market, and the GCF recognises the importance of better educating the entire film ecosystem about the global market.

GCF Global Survey Infographic

GCF Chairperson and EVT CEO Jane Hastings commented, "There are three areas that the Global Cinema Federation is currently focussed on to ensure a more accurate reflection of global cinema experiences and global movie-goers. Firstly, around 70% of Global Box Office is generated outside of the USA, so enabling a broader understanding of global movie-goer preferences is important.

Secondly, there is a wealth of innovation in cinema experiences globally delivering strong results, and we want to better educate the entire film ecosystem.

Finally, the GCF is investing in better understanding the financial impact of piracy to support the industry in adjusting strategies to protect film revenues effectively".

One of the most recent GCF initiatives has been their first global movie-goer survey, generating more than 96,000 responses across 14 countries including the key regions; Asia/Pacific, Europe and North America. The survey highlighted that respondents want to watch movies in cinemas, with only 5% of those surveyed preferring to watch new movies on streaming platforms. Respondents also highlighted that film appeal is one of the biggest barriers to visiting the cinema. Across all demographics, respondents want more action/adventure films (59%) a genre well represented in cinemas, and more comedy (53%) films, a genre currently underrepresented in cinemas. Females (55% of respondents) are also seeking more romance (39%) and drama (41%) films in cinemas, also genres underrepresented in the near-term film release schedule.

The cinema industry has faced a dearth of supply following COVID and industry strikes, creating a supply issue for the global exhibition industry. However, the film slate is now showing positive signs of recovery and demand for the cinema experience across all demographics remains strong. Several box office records were broken in 2024 including Inside Out 2 which has become the highest grossing animated film in history, and Deadpool & Wolverine which has earned the title of the highest grossing R-rated movie in global cinema history.

The frequency of cinema visits is directly correlated with volume of films released that appeal to each movie-goer demographic. The recent release of Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator II all with broad and varying appeal to differing demographics, is recreating an unmissable cinema event, and individually Wicked and Moana 2 are already breaking records.

Another current focus for the GCF is movie piracy and the wider impact on the industry. The GCF has engaged global piracy intelligence and audience measurement leader MUSO, to better track the impact of windows in relation to piracy. It is recognised that investing in anti-piracy is not only about stopping illegal streams or downloads it is about understanding the financial impact of piracy and supporting the industry to adjust strategies to protect revenue effectively. Notably, there is a significant surge in piracy activity on the day of or immediately following a film's VoD release, coinciding with the availability of high-quality versions for illegal consumption. The shorter the theatrical window, the faster high-quality versions are available to drive a spike in piracy. Whilst window policies and lengths can vary by country, a shorter theatrical window for a film in one country drives a spike in piracy for that film globally, likely impacting the full potential commercial performance of that film.

The GCF also launched globalcinemafederation.com , featuring a convenient reference point for global industry insights, including experience innovation. The cinema experience continues to evolve providing movie-goers with more choice on how they can choose to watch a movie. There are an increasingly wide range of seating options, cinemas dedicated to families, high-tech premium large screens and boutique food and beverage offerings. An international trend proving successful is providing a range of seating options to better represent budgets and preferences within the same auditorium.

The cinema experience continues to evolve and as supply recovers to better meet movie-goer demand, the industry can continue to set new box office records.

Research infographic:

About the GCF (www.globalcinemafederation.com)

The Global Cinema Federation (GCF) represents global cinema exhibition and was created to address major issues and support a healthy global cinema industry. The GCF Executive Committee includes CEOs of the top 12 exhibition companies and 3 leading industry bodies globally. The focus areas for the GCF are reviewed and set annually by the Executive Committee, seeking import from the Advisory Board which includes 75 exhibitor companies and 29 associations. Collectively, the GCF represents approximately 65 -70% of global box office.

Executive Committee members

• AMC Theatres • CGV • Cinemark • Cineplex • Cinepolis • Cineworld • Event Cinemas / EVT • Kinepolis • NATO • Pathe • PVR INOX Limited • TOHO Cinemas • UNIC • Vue International • Wanda

CONTACT: Amy Wagner, [email protected]

SOURCE EVT