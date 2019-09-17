More than a half-million passengers flew through Ontario International Airport in August, 10% increase

From January through August, the total number of passengers who arrived at and departed from ONT was almost 3.6 million, an increase of 7.5% over the same period in 2018. Domestic travelers totaled nearly 3.4 million, an increase of 6%, while the number of international passengers rose 43% to more than 200,000 over the first eight months of the year.

"The continued growth in passenger volume is a great source of pride for all of us who are dedicated to developing a first-rate international gateway for Southern California," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "That more and more travelers are choosing Ontario reflects the tremendous achievements made to provide the facilities, services and amenities, along with our hallmark hassle-free experience, which appeal to our customers."

Thorpe also reminded customers who prefer app-ride service to Ontario airport to download the Lyft app on their mobile device and discounted parking rates are always available at booking.flyontario.com.

Air freight shipments were essentially flat in August at 65,514 tons, outpacing August last year by 28 tons, while mail shipments decreased by 45%. For the first eight months of the year, commercial freight grew 3.6% to more than 479,000 tons while mail shipments declined more than 17%. Overall, air cargo shipments were up 2.7% compared to the same period a year ago.



August 2019 August 2018 % Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % Change Passenger Traffic











Domestic 478,782 435,690 9.9% 3,392,696 3,201,317 6.0% International 25,320 22,339 13.3% 200,734 140,054 43.3% Total 504,102 458,029 10.1% 3,593,430 3,341,371 7.5% Air Cargo (Tons)











Freight 65,514 65,486 0.0% 479,145 462,654 3.6% Mail 1,587 2,908 -45.4% 16,950 20,584 -17.7% Total 67,101 68,394 -1.9% 496,094 483,238 2.7%

Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 22 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 72 daily departures offered by nine air carriers.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area.

