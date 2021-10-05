More Than A Music Label: Raedio Shifts The Industry With Unprecedented Multi-format Approach

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raedio, an audio everywhere company, is pleased to celebrate a slew of successful wins, including an ever-expanding roster of emerging talent including: Los Angeles-based Haitian-American songstress, TeaMarrr, Southern California native, rapper and poet, NCognita, writers and entertainment personalities, Kid Fury and Crissle, jointly known as The Read, and most recent signee, singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Levi.

Founded by Issa Rae and led by business partner Benoni Tagoe launched in 2019, set out to stake its claim in the music industry by creating a hybrid label/music supervision company. Now, the brand is home to a dynamic roster of talent, with four signed artists, an expanding set of podcasts including two-time Webby award-winning series, "Looking for LaToya," and responsible for more than 100 syncs in some of today's most prolific shows including Sweet Life: Los Angeles, P Valley, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and the highly anticipated And Just Like That reboot and many more.

"Within the first year of business, we released the Insecure soundtrack, curated the Biden + Harris Inauguration Playlist, and signed a multi-year partnership deal with VIACOMCBS to provide library access and music supervision to its programming roster including its marquee franchise Love & Hip Hop," said label president, Benoni Tagoe. "We have a streamlined business model that allows us to be integrated everywhere that audio exists; we offer artist sync representation, music supervision, podcasting and more, and on the label side, we provide our acts with ownership over their masters."

"Raedio is a company that is passionate about amplifying black voices and helping them defy any sort of ceilings that are limiting them," said Levi. "It's always been important to me to partner with someone who believes in my vision and Raedio understands my vision, understands what I want to do, and what I want to change in music today."

"Our mission is to create opportunities and real estate in as many ways as possible for our talent, then seamlessly place them on top of that real estate. We're proud of the roster of talent we've been able to build thus far and will continue to work with them and other artists in a dedicated effort to share their talents with the world," said Tagoe.

Set to be released later this fall, Raedio will be releasing the soundtrack for the final season of Insecure in addition to embargoed projects set to be announced.

ABOUT RAEDIO

Launched in 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an "audio everywhere company," operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent. Raedio extends a platform across media to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and beyond. Raedio also provides music supervision services for multiple television projects at STARZ, HBO, Netflix, HULU and more, as well as feature films. The Raedio team also institutes 360-degree integration by way of partnerships with Kobalt for publishing.

