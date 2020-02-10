More than a 'Nosh' - United Airlines Expands Kosher Culinary Choices for Customers Traveling Between the U.S. and Tel Aviv

"We are thrilled to expand our already high-quality Kosher culinary choices to include new options we know our customers will love," said Charlean Gmunder, United's vice president of Catering Operations. "We know our customers and listen to their feedback and all of these new menu items – from savory new snacks to wonderful wines – are the result of our on-going efforts to exceed customer expectations. We will continue to embrace suggestions as well as seek out ways to create the best possible onboard dining experience for everyone we proudly serve."

Partnering with New Jersey-based fresh food provider Fresko, meals on the Newark to Tel Aviv flight will feature an entirely new menu. Options will include dishes such as fresh bagels, a cheese omelet, blintzes, chicken marsala, a kale quinoa burger and traditional bakery items like rugelach and black and white cookies.

As part of the introduction of these new dining options, United is also testing a menu offering for its youngest customers – a Kosher child's meal in all cabins between Tel Aviv, Newark and San Francisco. If the testing is successful, the airline will roll out the meal selection on additional Tel Aviv routes.

For those customers traveling in Polaris and United Premium Plus, additional dining enhancements can be found in the all Kosher snack choices for mid-flight enjoyment. The new offerings include Deep River Potato Chips, Cheez-It® crackers, Drizzilicious Cinnamon Swirl crisps, Madi K's Almonds and M&M'S®.

New beverage options will include Kosher wine provided by Royal Wine, another New Jersey-based company, which includes Herzog Lineage Cabernet Sauvignon and Herzog Lineage Sauvignon Blanc throughout the Polaris cabin. Additionally, building on the airline's partnership with Illy coffee, United is upgrading its Kosher coffee to provide both regular and decaf Illy coffee within all cabins over the next several months.

Part of the Kosher expansion includes the airport experience where United is testing the addition of a hot Kosher à la carte meal option in the Newark Polaris Lounge to complement the already featured Kosher wines. Additionally, at both the Polaris lounge and United Clubs in Newark and LaGuardia Airports the offerings will include Kosher packaged snacks upon request.

Summary of the onboard Kosher enhancements

