More Than A Phone Hosts Tailgate at Colts' Training Facility; Providing Domestic Violence Survivors with Essential Access to Phones

Domestic Violence Nonprofit Raises Money to Support the Millions Impacted by Domestic Violence

FISHERS, Ind., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the more than 12 million individuals that are impacted by domestic violence each year, Indiana-based nonprofit More Than a Phone is hosting its seventh annual fundraising event on Sunday, October 6. More Than a Tailgate invites Indianapolis-area residents and Colts fans to an afternoon of tailgate fun that will raise funds for survivors of domestic violence.

More Than a Phone partners with domestic violence programs nationwide to provide those who have or are experiencing domestic violence smartphones and four months of service. These are activated as the domestic violence program identifies a survivor needing a safe and reliable form of communication.

This year, organizers are planning the biggest tailgate yet at the Colt's training facility. While the Colts battle it out against the Jacksonville Jaguars, guests can enjoy food, top-shelf cocktails, beer, and wine, and participate in a live silent auction. The live auction will consist of items such as front row concert tickets and one-of-a kind experiences. Additionally, kids in attendance will be able to practice their athletic skills with inflatable gyms and enjoy two DJs to dance the day away.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, October 6

Time: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM

– Where: Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center – 7001 W. 56 th St. in Indianapolis

St. in Tickets: Adults $75 , Children $25

Last year's More Than a Tailgate event raised $154,899 to help survivors across Indiana and the U.S.

"Since we started the nonprofit six years ago, we have been able to provide more than 13,000 survivors with more than 52,000 months of service – but this is just the beginning," said Julie Moorehead, Executive Director of More Than a Phone. "One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, regardless of age, gender, nationality or economic status. We believe every single one of these men and women deserve to have a reliable smartphone for whenever they need to call someone for support – a family member, friend, fellow survivor, or whoever it may be. Our team looks forward to bringing people together at More Than a Tailgate in support of this great cause!"

Domestic violence continues to be a national crisis with millions of people being impacted every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline . In some situations, cell phones are used to exercise coercive control by tracking partners, accessing their calls and texts without permission, preventing communication with loved ones, and more.

With philanthropy at its core, Round Room (a Verizon Authorized Retailer) gives its employees the opportunity to identify and contribute to the causes they are passionate about. As domestic violence impacts every community across the U.S., Round Room employees helped conceptualize More Than a Phone in 2017. Since then, the nonprofit has provided over 13,000 smartphones to survivors of its participant programs and currently partners with 125 domestic violence programs across 28 U.S. states and Washington D.C.

Additional information about More Than a Phone and how to support the organization can be found by visiting www.morethanaphone.org . More information on Round Room and Round Room Gives can be found on www.roundroom.com .

About More Than a Phone

More Than a Phone is a 501(c)3 public charity that provides smartphones and data service to survivors of domestic violence. Started in 2017, the organization connects domestic violence survivors to the world around them so they can build a strong foundation to support themselves and their families. Through volunteerism and victim advocacy, the organization's goal is to cultivate community across the U.S. and give survivors more than just a phone. More Than a Phone currently partners with 125 domestic violence programs across 28 U.S. states and Washington D.C. Further information about More Than a Phone can be found at www.morethanaphone.org or by following the organization on Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, and Culture of Good. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2024 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com .

