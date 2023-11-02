More Than a Quarter of Travelers Plan to Use AI This Holiday Season

News provided by

GuideGeek

02 Nov, 2023, 08:48 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a quarter of travelers said they plan to use AI to help plan their holiday vacation, according to a recent survey of 1,200 travelers conducted by leading travel publisher Matador Network. In total, 64 percent of respondents said they have either used AI to research or plan travel or plan to in the future. Matador Network is the creator of the personal AI travel assistant GuideGeek.

Continue Reading
More than a quarter of travelers said they plan to use AI to help plan their holiday vacation.
More than a quarter of travelers said they plan to use AI to help plan their holiday vacation.

"For many people, the holiday season is without question the most hectic part of the year, especially if there is travel involved," said Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "This year GuideGeek is giving you the gift of time. You can plan your whole holiday vacation — from choosing a destination to booking a flight and hotel and making dinner reservations — before you finish your mug of hot cocoa."

To further illustrate its simplicity and popularity, 79% of survey respondents who previously used travel AI said they are likely to use it to plan their holiday travel. Even 15% of those who have yet to try travel AI say they are likely to use it for the first time during the holidays.

In addition to being hectic, the season can also get quite expensive. GuideGeek can customize an itinerary with a set budget, saving countless hours of comparison shopping. In fact, 85% of those who say they use travel AI as a tool to stay within their budget plan to use AI for holiday travel.

For those who are planning to travel back home, this is the first winter holiday season where generative AI is easily accessible and part of the mainstream. Holiday travelers can ask GuideGeek — which is free to use — what to do when they get to their destination.

"One of the hallmarks of the holidays is going back to your hometown or traveling long distances to see family and friends," Borden says. "If it's been a few years, a lot has probably changed. Maybe your favorite diner closed but a great new cafe opened up. The bar you went to in college has a new name and the old movie theater is now an entertainment complex. GuideGeek is great for planning customized itineraries, but it can also help you rediscover a familiar place."

For example, travel influencer Nicola Easterby recently asked GuideGeek to plan a day in London, where she lives. Meanwhile, Kiersten Rich, who creates travel content as The Blonde Abroad, planned a month-long trip through Italy customized to her specifications.

GuideGeek, which can be messaged directly on Instagram or WhatsApp, delivers personalized, instant recommendations in response to any travel query. Built on OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, GuideGeek includes many travel-specific integrations, including live flight data from more than a thousand OTAs and airline websites.

guidegeek.com

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers. With more than 14 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 180 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and Gas Station TV and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. matadornetwork.com

Media Contact:
Jason Simms
[email protected]
860-526-1555

SOURCE GuideGeek

Also from this source

Two Thirds of Travelers Have Used AI or Plan To

Two Thirds of Travelers Have Used AI or Plan To

In a survey of 1200 travelers, nearly two-thirds – 64 percent – said they expect to use AI to research or plan travel in the future or have already...
Family Travels the World for 12 Months Using AI for Every Decision

Family Travels the World for 12 Months Using AI for Every Decision

Travel influencer Michael Motamedi has been traveling the world with his wife and 2-year-old daughter using the free AI travel assistant GuideGeek to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.