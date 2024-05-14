More Than a Race: Sugar Land will be home to the Only USA Qualifier of the Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships on June 8 and 9!

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships is looking for its champion, and Sugar Land will play host to the only USA Qualifier for 2024! A win here gets you that all-expenses-paid trip to the World Final later this year and an opportunity to race for the coveted rainbow stripes.

Held at the Velosolutions Pump Track at Crown Festival Park, a family-friendly festival will be held on June 8 with all the race action on June 9! It promises to be an exciting event for all with pump track racing in all age categories including 6U, 7-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17+, and 35+. This is a family event showcasing local and out-of-state riders, embracing community roots, and celebrating our national connection. All classes are open to participants of all skill levels to test your speed and agility on the track.

Whether you ride a BMX or mountain bike, the Pump Track World Championships bring an active lifestyle experience on the best pump tracks in the world, built by Velosolutions. Winners of the Elite class in the female and male categories will win that all-expenses-paid trip to the Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships to represent the USA in the ultimate showdown of all things pump track. A top-four finish gives you qualification for the World Championships.

To learn more about the Velosolutions UCI Pump Track Championships, please visit https://pumptrackworldchampionships.com/ Registration is open now. Limited to 100 participants per class, these events have a very good chance of selling out, so make sure to register early!

About Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships: Giving grassroots riders all across America a chance to race in a World Championship format and professionally timed setting. https://pumptrackworldchampionships.com/

About Velosolutions:

Velosolutions operates through a global network of professionals with profound knowledge in cycling, action sports, tourism, and urban development. With experience that spans from UCI World Cup track building through to sport activation, Velosolutions is in a constant state of evolution as we strive to improve our products and services with every project we undertake. Today, Velosolutions is able to offer our products and services worldwide with premier partners in over 25 countries. We help communities and their decision-makers find answers to their modern-day social challenges and recreational demands. Our mission is to provide easy access to cycling and action sports to everyone in the world in a sustainable way. https://velosolutions.com.

Find your local pump track at https://pumptrack.com

About Sugar Land

WE ARE TRAILBLAZERS ... relentless in our pursuit of good so that our employees, residents and businesses can enjoy a life better than they can even imagine. Sugar Land has always been a trailblazing city - fearlessly forging new paths and surpassing expectations while delivering top-tier services to our residents. According to our last Citizen Satisfaction Survey, 95 percent of residents love calling Sugar Land home and 10 percent say that nothing would make their lives better than it already is. As a community rooted in entrepreneurial spirit with a non-stop focus on the future, we want to be a city that the private sector looks to for inspiration. We aren't going to just chase other cities, we are going to chase dreams – yours and those of your children and grandchildren. We are committed to never resting on our laurels. In all of our efforts, we are extremely excited about what is next. Sugar Land will not be left behind. With unwavering determination, we are trailblazing a path to a vibrant future, where innovation and progress thrive. The possibilities are endless. Together, we can ensure a bright future in Sugar Land.

