MORE THAN A TROPHY: VAULTED TACKLES AMERICAN CHAMPION DEBT WITH REAL GOLD THAT ACCRUES VALUE

DURANGO, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We celebrate the highlight reel of the elite competitor—the roar of the crowd, the career-defining moments that appear as visual shorthand for "making it." But here's the reality that doesn't get the same visibility: you can't pay rent with a trophy, and you certainly can't eat prestige.

Vaulted, a leading gold investment app from McAlvany Financial Group, is stripping away the myth of the "golden life" to address the financial struggle of the elite athlete. While traditional philanthropic funds often rely on delayed distributions, Vaulted's initiative prioritizes both immediate liquidity and compound growth. With a historical CAGR of 8.89%, this strategy helps people not have to choose between accessing their wealth today and building a legacy for tomorrow.

Today, Vaulted, a leading gold investment app from McAlvany Financial Group, is stripping away the myth of the "golden life" to address the financial struggle of the elite athlete. Vaulted is announcing an initiative for U.S. world champions—offering $30,000 in pure, physical gold through its app for each first-place finish for both individual athlete contributors and overall team efforts—assets that don't just sit on a mantle but actually accrue in value.

It's a historic value correction for top honors that haven't been solid gold for over a century and are famously composed mostly of silver with a thin gilding.

"The message is simple: what you earn matters, but what you keep matters more," says Vaulted CEO David McAlvany. "Whether you're a world-class skier or a father of three working two jobs, the principle is the same. Gold is about durability, integrity and value that lasts longer than the applause."

Immediate Stability Vs. Delayed Payouts

While recent high-profile donations, such as the $100 million gift from financier Ross Stevens, provide a massive boost to the sporting world, those funds are often structured around long-dated, delayed payouts that don't match the pressing, day-to-day financial needs of an active career.

According to a 2024 elite athlete economic report, the economic reality for high-performance athletes is staggering:

26.5% of elite American athletes earn less than $15,000 a year.

Roughly 90% of these competitors live paycheck-to-paycheck, with many lacking health insurance or stable housing.

The prize itself is a metaphor, with first-place "gold" being made of mostly silver with a thin veneer of gilding.

Vaulted's approach is different. By providing direct ownership of a real asset, athletes gain flexibility. They can pull out immediate funds to handle the "now"—training costs, medical care and housing. They can hold the full invested asset that historically acts as a stabilizer during market volatility. Or, do a little bit of both to balance current expenses with future security.

"We're moving the conversation from trophies to true wealth," adds McAlvany. "These athletes have produced so much value for their country, yet they retain the least financial security. We're giving them $30,000 in real gold that they can hold, track or sell right from their phone. It's wealth that works as hard as they do."

Gold That Grows For All

This initiative goes beyond the podium to make a case to consumers about investing for the long haul. Modern markets are erratic, and while central banks have been purchasing physical gold at record levels for five years (holding an average of over 20% of their reserve assets in gold), upwards of 90% of investors do not own gold. Goldman Sachs estimated in late 2025 that gold ETFs make up only 0.17% of private U.S. financial portfolios.

That's why Vaulted is also giving consumers a chance to claim their own $30,000 in pure gold. The contest is being hosted on Vaulted's Instagram account, with full contest details, where people are encouraged to tag in and share details about their personal heroes.

Data from Mintel suggests that first-time investors often prioritize swift, risky gains over long-term security, with only 31% of U.S. consumers reporting they feel "very confident" in their investing strategy.

"People of all walks of life are achieving more, working harder, but the value is slipping through their fingers. We're here to help them catch it," says McAlvany.

About Vaulted

Vaulted is the bridge between the timeless security of gold and the speed of the modern world. Backed by the 50-year legacy of McAlvany Financial Group, Vaulted was built for one purpose: to stop the leak in your savings. By cutting out 70% of middleman costs, we give the people direct, unencumbered access to the world's most liquid gold markets.

This isn't paper gold. It's direct title to serial-numbered, 99.99% pure kilo bars secured within the Royal Canadian Mint. With over 43,000 users and a doubling of assets in the last year, Vaulted is proving that gold is the universal currency for everyone. Real wealth. Digital ease. Solid ground. Claim your stake at vaulted.com.

Vaulted is an independent financial technology platform. This initiative is a historical tribute and is not sponsored by, endorsed by or affiliated with any third-party sporting organizations or international athletic events.

