"More Than Cars" Docuseries Hits Prime Video via Prime Video Direct: The Untold Stories of Car Dealerships

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASOTU (Automotive State of the Union), the disruptive voice reshaping the automotive retail industry, proudly announces that their docuseries, More Than Cars: The Truth About Car Dealers, is now streaming on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct. This fast-paced, eye-opening series pulls back the curtain on dealerships across the country, sharing untold stories that shatter industry stereotypes and reveal a world few get to see.

More Than Cars

More Than Cars goes beyond the lot, offering viewers a raw, unfiltered look into the heart of car dealerships, their values, their community, and their humanity. Hosted by industry insiders Paul J Daly, Founder and CEO of ASOTU, and Kyle Mountsier, Partner/COO, the series shines a spotlight on the people who are changing the game—one connection at a time.

"Most people think they know what a dealership is, but the reality couldn't be more different. More Than Cars flips the script by showing the real stories—the human stories—that drive this industry forward," said Daly.

"We want people to see what we've seen: a world of passion, grit, and deep commitment to communities," added Mountsier.

Each episode of Season 1 takes viewers across the US, uncovering the deep connections and community-driven practices that define these businesses. From Texas to Western New York, More Than Cars celebrates the people who are the beating heart of the automotive industry—not just selling cars, but building relationships that last.

"Our goal is simple," Daly emphasizes, "We want to change the way people see car dealerships—not as transactional, but as transformational spaces that impact lives in ways most wouldn't expect." Mountsier adds, "This series is a tribute to the people who pour their hearts into this industry every single day."

With More Than Cars, ASOTU invites viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about car dealerships and the people behind them. It's a celebration of community, resilience, and stories that are just beginning to be told.

Catch More Than Cars now on Prime Video, and discover the real truth about the people who make the automotive world more than meets the eye.

For more information about "More Than Cars," visit www.MoreThanCars.tv.

About ASOTU

ASOTU | More Than Cars is transforming the culture of automotive retail by putting people first and building a thriving community of innovators at dealerships across the country. They challenge the status quo through bold ideas, authentic storytelling, and a relentless focus on the future of the industry. Their mission is to reshape how dealerships operate and are seen—not just as places to buy cars, but as hubs of connection, creativity, and positive change.

