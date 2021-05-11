More Than Half of American Office Workers Look to Quit Their Job This Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery , the leading Talent Operating System, today released the results of its global survey - The Beamery Talent Index - which found that 59% of Americans are considering quitting their job this year, with 71% saying it was due to poor leadership and management. Additionally, the survey found that 64% of men are more likely to have considered leaving their job in the last 12 months due to how their employer handled issues surrounding the pandemic, vs 49% of women.

Toll on Promotability and Skill Progression

The survey revealed the toll that the pandemic workplace has taken on skill sets, promotions, culture and feelings of value at work.



More than one-third of respondents reported feeling isolated or undervalued at work due to their company's approach to working from home.

This is coupled with the fact that 64% of respondents believe that a lack of 'face time' with their employer during this time has hindered their chance at a promotion.

In fact, 78% of respondents believed that working from home due to Covid-19 has had an impact on their personal development and progression in the workplace and 74% cited that company culture has suffered as a result.

"On the heels of much change over the past year, employers no doubt face continued uncertainty in the months to come in anticipation of significant talent shifts," said Abakar Saidov, Co-founder and CEO of Beamery. "With this, there is a significant opportunity for employers to reimagine their talent approaches and respond to their employees' concerns -- investing in their talent with skill development opportunities, ensuring clear career journeys are in place, and establishing more camaraderie with teams. When deployed effectively, technology can empower organizations to successfully and consistently engage with talent and improve the talent experience to ensure every employee feels valued in their organization."

American Employees More Dissatisfied than their UK Counterparts

The dissatisfaction of American workers becomes even more clear when comparing responses from 1,000 American workers versus 1,000 British workers. The survey found that:



Americans are more likely to believe the lack of 'face time' they've had with their employer over the last 12 months has hindered their promotion opportunities (64% vs 43% of Brits).

Americans are more likely to believe working from home due to Covid-19 has had an impact on their personal development and progression in the workplace (78% vs 55% of Brits).

Americans are more likely to believe their company culture has suffered as a result of working from home (74% vs 60% of Brits).

Americans are more likely to have considered leaving their job in the last 12 months due to how their employer handled issues surrounding the pandemic (57% vs 44% of Brits).

"The workplace landscape is changing, and talent pools are no longer limited to the geography," explained Saidov. "The companies at the forefront of their categories are actively assessing and transforming their talent management strategies to map to this new reality, and they will continue to lead as competition for talent across sectors heats up."

Survey Methodology

Beamery's Talent Index 2021 report and survey findings were conducted in partnership with Atomik Research. The survey results were gathered online from April 8-12, 2021 among 1,000 office workers in the US. The survey also compared how different genders, age groups and geographic regions viewed their workplace's pandemic response. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs MRS-certified researchers and abides to MRS code.

About Beamery

Beamery's mission is to put talent transformation at the heart of every business. Our Talent Operating System lets companies attract, engage, and retain the best talent - it's the one solution that enterprises need to deliver exceptional experiences at every stage of the talent journey, and build meaningful relationships with their future employees.

We are lucky to be one of the fastest growing companies in the world, and even more lucky that the people in Beamery are not only superb at their jobs, but are a reliable, friendly bunch who leave egos out of the equation. We are a team that cares about the right outcome above everything else.

SOURCE Beamery

Related Links

beamery.com

