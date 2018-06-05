More Than Half of Americans Are Concerned About Their Drinking Water, But Many Don't Take Action

The national consumer survey of 1,106 American adults found that parents are more likely to be concerned about impurities in their drinking water (61 percent), compared with those who do not have children in their household (53 percent).

"No matter where you live, it's important to understand what's in your water so you can make an informed decision about whether or not you need a drinking water treatment device and, if you do, which type of device is most appropriate for your situation," said Rick Andrew, a drinking water treatment expert at NSF International.

Learn More and Take Action

In the United States, one of the easiest ways to find out if there are contaminants in your tap water and how they may affect your health is through consumer confidence reports (CCRs) from your local water utility/authority. CCRs, also referred to as water quality reports, provide a snapshot of water quality in a specific city or area and detailed data regarding which contaminants have been detected in the water, the levels at which they were detected and how these levels compare to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) drinking water regulations.

The EPA requires community water systems to provide customers with an annual water quality report by July 1 of each year. If you live in an apartment or condominium, you may not receive a copy directly, but can access one on your building's website or by calling your local water department. If you have a private well, you may consider having your water independently tested.

Find the Best Treatment Unit for Specific Contaminants

Once you know what is in your water, you can find an independently tested and certified treatment unit to address these concerns. Importantly, nearly three-quarters (71 percent) of individuals surveyed understand that water treatment units such as filters, reverse osmosis (RO) systems and other technologies reduce different contaminants and that some home treatment units work better than others (72 percent).

NSF's Rick Andrew said this is a move in the right direction. "It is great to see consumers know that not all drinking water filters and treatment units are created equal. These products are designed to remove specific types of contaminants. They can't reduce all contaminants at once," Andrew said. "When consumers want their water filtered or treated at home, they can look for the NSF certification mark on a product."

Independent Verification of Contaminant Reduction

Independent, third-party certification ensures that product claims to reduce specific contaminants have been tested and verified.

While the survey found that built-in refrigerator devices and water treatment pitchers were the most commonly used by respondents (24 percent and 18 percent respectively), a variety of drinking water treatment solutions are available, ranging from whole-house systems that treat all the water in your home to filters and water treatment products for specific areas such as the kitchen faucet.

To help address concerns about the performance and health effects of products sold worldwide and marketed for treating household water supplies, NSF International developed several American National Standards covering a wide array of drinking water treatment systems. NSF International provides additional information on water treatment units and filters certified to reduce specific contaminants.

NSF International's Consumer Information Hotline

Consumers with questions about water treatment units and independent certification can also call NSF International's consumer information hotline at +1 800 673 8010 or email info@nsf.org.

