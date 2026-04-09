More Than Half of Americans Are Dating Less Due to Rising Costs, New Louis Jadot Survey Finds

Louis Jadot and personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi launch The Loveflation Edit, a new campaign exploring how rising costs are reshaping modern romance

Key Highlights:

56% of Americans say rising costs have reduced how often they go on dates, including 27% who say they've stopped dating altogether to save money

46% say at least some of their tax refund will go toward their love life, signaling that Tax Day is becoming a key moment for romantic spending

When choosing wine for a date, consumers prioritize taste (36%), staying within budget (27%) and pairing well with food (26%), while just 9% say it matters that a wine "looks impressive"

BEAUNE, France, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Day is not just influencing budgets this year, it's influencing romance. New research commissioned by Maison Louis Jadot and conducted by Morning Consult finds that 56% of Americans say rising costs have reduced how often they go on dates, including 27% who say they've stopped dating altogether to save money. At the same time, 46% say at least some of their tax refund will go toward their love life, signaling a growing link between financial flexibility and romantic spending.

The data suggests connection remains a priority, but people are becoming far more selective about what feels worth the spend. Many Americans are scaling back or making trade-offs to afford it. More than half (52%) say they are cutting back in other areas, most commonly shopping for personal items (30%), nights out with friends (27%) and even groceries or takeout (25%), to make room for dating costs.

The findings come as Louis Jadot launches 'The Loveflation Edit,' a new campaign exploring how inflation, tax refund season and tightening budgets are reshaping modern romance, in partnership with personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi, host of the So Money podcast. Torabi will further unpack these trends in a special Tax Day–timed episode of her podcast airing Friday, April 10.

"Date night hasn't lost its magic. If anything, it reflects a more intentional approach to modern romance," said Jennifer Fritz, U.S. Brand Director for Louis Jadot. "Consumers are choosing to invest thoughtfully, gravitating toward moments that feel elevated, meaningful, and genuinely worth savoring. Luxury today isn't about excess; it's about creating memorable experiences that feel curated and beautifully personal."

Dating Is a Financial Decision

The survey also points to a growing income divide in modern dating behavior. Among Americans earning under $50,000, 33% say they have stopped dating entirely to save money, compared with just 15% of those earning $100,000 or more. Younger adults are also feeling the pressure, with 62% of Gen Z and Millennials saying rising costs have changed how often they go on dates.

For Louis Jadot, those findings underscore a broader cultural shift: people still want connection, but they are moving away from flashy, high-pressure spending and toward choices that feel more intentional. That is the idea behind The Loveflation Edit, encouraging consumers to rethink romantic overspending this Tax Day and focus on the parts of date night that create real connection.

Quality and Value Are Winning

As consumers rethink what feels financially worthwhile in the name of romance, the survey shows a clear preference for choices that are meaningful rather than showy. When choosing wine for a date, respondents prioritize taste (36%), staying within budget (27%) and pairing well with food (26%). Just 9% say it matters that the wine "looks impressive." This indicates that consumers still want date night to feel special but are looking for wine choices that deliver taste and go well with their meals, without pushing the night into excess.

"Money is showing up in romantic relationships more often than people may want to admit," said Farnoosh Torabi, Personal Finance Expert and So Money podcast host. "What I find empowering about this moment is that it allows people to rethink the idea that a good date has to be an expensive one. The goal is not to strip the joy out of dating, it's to spend more intentionally on what actually fosters connection, like sharing a good bottle of wine and having a meaningful conversation."

Listeners can tune in on Friday, April 10, to hear Torabi break down the findings and share practical advice for navigating dating and relationships in a high-cost environment.

For more information about Louis Jadot, the #1 selling red and white French wine in America, visit lovejadot.com.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Morning Consult in March 2026, among a nationally representative sample of 2,200 U.S. adults and the data weighted to reflect U.S. population benchmarks across age, gender, race and ethnicity, education and region.

About Kobrand Fine Wine & Spirits:

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Fine Wine & Spirits remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from all key wine regions, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio, visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com .

About Louis Jadot:

Louis Jadot is one of the most trusted and revered wine houses in Burgundy's Côte d'Or. And today, Louis Jadot is the #1 selling French red wine and white wine in the U.S. The Jadot team balances tradition and technology, focusing on the purest expression of each wine's terroir. These principles of vinification take the lightest possible hand in winemaking and produce the essence of fine Burgundy. Founded in 1859, the house now owns 528 acres of vineyards, including 280 acres of the Cote d'Or's most prestigious Premier and Grand Cru plots.

SOURCE Maison Louis Jadot