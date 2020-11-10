More than Half of Disposable Gowns ECRI Tested Fail to Meet Necessary Protection Standards

We're finding that many of the products hospitals are buying simply do not meet basic protection standards. Tweet this

ECRI issued a high-priority hazard alert to warn U.S. healthcare organizations about its safety concerns after evaluating 34 distinct models of disposable gowns from suppliers outside America or from non-traditional suppliers. The evaluation was done according to rigorous product-testing protocols conducted by ECRI's quality assurance experts at the organization's independent medical device laboratory.

"Hospitals have been ramping up their procurement of isolation gowns to protect workers from the novel coronavirus and we're finding that many of the products they are buying simply do not meet basic protection standards," said Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, ECRI's president and chief executive officer. "Our research shows that you can't judge the authenticity of the product based on its appearance, labeling, or packaging without product testing."

Since the pandemic began, healthcare providers across the nation have struggled to procure personal protective equipment (PPE), including isolation gowns and N95 masks. Dire circumstances, supply chain shortages, and a lack of a centralized approach to dealing with the crisis are forcing healthcare systems in the United States to find alternative supply sources.

Many PPE products from non-traditional and international suppliers are unsafe and ineffective. In September, ECRI released its analysis of imported masks and found 70 percent of the Chinese KN95 respiratory masks it tested failed to meet U.S. standards.

ECRI experts warn against healthcare organizations using isolation gowns from outside the United States or from non-traditional suppliers. If using these products is the only option, they must be used only in extremely low-risk circumstances or undergo independent laboratory testing for liquid impact and hydrostatic penetration to verify barrier effectiveness. Sterile gowns are necessary during invasive procedures, such as inserting a central line.

"As we have seen first-hand, manufacturer test reports or certificates are not a guarantee that these gowns are safe and effective," said Michael Argentieri, vice president for technology and safety at ECRI. "We are advising our members against purchasing gowns that do not adequately protect healthcare workers, especially during the pandemic."

