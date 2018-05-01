More than half of federal IT officials in a new survey say their agencies aren't keeping pace with evolving cybersecurity threats

Though 2 in 3 respondents report their agency "has sufficient tools to identify cyberthreats," well over half still say their agencies "don't have all the tools and resources they need in place to respond to cyberthreats," according to the new study, released by CyberScoop and FedScoop, and underwritten by RedSeal.

The study found about roughly two-thirds of IT officials surveyed say their agency can detect — and more than half say they can respond to — cybersecurity incidents within 12 hours. But tracking "incidents" may belie deeper threats lurking in networks, observed Wayne Lloyd, federal chief technology officer at RedSeal.

The study explored how resilient federal agencies are at withstanding cyberattacks, what tools and activities they rely on most to respond to identify and respond to attacks, and the top investment priorities and concerns of agency officials.

Executives are investing most heavily now in data and network protection tools and threat intelligence, but "they still need help overcoming a talent shortage of cybersecurity professionals," said Wyatt Kash, SVP of Content Strategy at Scoop News Group, which publishes CyberScoop and FedScoop.

The findings are based on responses from more than 100 prequalified federal agency government IT, cybersecurity and mission, business or program executives. All respondents are involved either in identifying IT and network security requirements, evaluating or deciding on solutions and contractors, allocating budgets, or implementing or maintaining cybersecurity solutions. The study was completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Download the report, "Closing the gaps in cybersecurity resilience at U.S. Government agencies," for detailed findings and guidance on how prepared agencies are to continue operating during an attack.

CyberScoop is the leading media brand in the cybersecurity market with more than 350,000 unique monthly visitors and 240,000 daily newsletter subscribers, reporting on news and events impacting technology and top cybersecurity leaders across the U.S.

FedScoop is the leading tech media brand in the federal government market with more than 210,000 unique monthly visitors and 120,000 daily newsletter subscribers, reporting on how top leaders from the White House, federal agencies and the tech industry are using technology to improve government.

For more information, contact: Wyatt Kash, SVP Content Strategy, Scoop News Group, at wyatt.kash@scoopnewsgroup.com or 202-344-5180.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-half-of-federal-it-officials-in-a-new-survey-say-their-agencies-arent-keeping-pace-with-evolving-cybersecurity-threats-300640408.html

SOURCE Scoop News Group