More than Half of People Are Less Likely to be a Consumer of a Brand Following a Negative Job Application Experience, New iCIMS Research Reveals

The iCIMS 2024 Talent Experience Report uncovers how AI is rewriting the candidate and recruiter experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iCIMS published its second annual Talent Experience Report, revealing 51% of people are less likely to be a consumer of a brand following a negative application or interview experience. With candidate expectations higher than ever, recruiting teams can no longer function as just relationship managers – they need to be experience builders. Recruiters are turning to AI to make every moment count, saving an average of two and a half hours a week. And it's paying off, as 40% of candidates described their most recent job search as quick and easy and only 9% found it depressing and hopeless.

Recruiting teams can no longer function as just relationship managers – they need to be experience builders. Post this iCIMS chief people officer, Laura Coccaro, and global head of workforce and customer insights, Rhea Moss, share a preview on how to apply this research to become candidate experience builders.

Informed by proprietary data from the iCIMS platform and surveys of 500 U.S.-based talent acquisition professionals and 1,000 U.S. job seekers, the new report explores candidate expectations and how recruiters are delivering those experiences. Here's what today's candidates expect – or else they might ditch your brand for good.

A short 'n sweet experience. Nearly 70% of job seekers say they expect the job application process, from applying to receiving an offer, to take three weeks or less. Companies are delivering on this expectation. Overall time to hire was an average of 18 days in 2024. To help move applicants through the hiring process faster, the iCIMS ATS can automate recruiting workflows using AI-powered technology to maximize recruiter efficiency and accelerate hiring.

Nearly 70% of job seekers say they expect the job application process, from applying to receiving an offer, to take three weeks or less. Companies are delivering on this expectation. Overall time to hire was an average of 18 days in 2024. To help move applicants through the hiring process faster, the iCIMS ATS can automate recruiting workflows using AI-powered technology to maximize recruiter efficiency and accelerate hiring. Ghosts begone. Forty-four percent of job seekers say they expect communication when there are tangible next steps in the application process. Recruiters are making efforts, with nearly half (45%) providing status updates every two weeks, primarily via email (48%) or phone (30%). The AI-powered iCIMS CXM combines multichannel marketing campaigns with engagement scoring so recruiters can engage candidates and better understand not just who is a best fit but also who is hire-ready.

Forty-four percent of job seekers say they expect communication when there are tangible next steps in the application process. Recruiters are making efforts, with nearly half (45%) providing status updates every two weeks, primarily via email (48%) or phone (30%). The AI-powered iCIMS CXM combines multichannel marketing campaigns with engagement scoring so recruiters can engage candidates and better understand not just who is a best fit but also who is hire-ready. Women and retirees storm the workforce. Forty-five percent of job seekers say they know someone who has "unretired" and re-entered the workforce after the age of 55. Applications by women also increased 56% between July 2021 and July 2024 . Recruiters are taking notice, as 72% say their organization is actively recruiting employees over 55, and nearly 80% are taking steps to attract female candidates.

GenAI is helping TA teams to rewrite the candidate experience. The new report reveals that today's workforce is diving headfirst into AI, and recruiters are right beside them:

Embracing AI throughout the process. Millennials (51%) and Gen Zers (55%) are using GenAI to write resumes, cover letters or other queries for a job application. Recruiters are also along for the ride, with 64% saying they would like to see even more AI adopted in the recruiting and TA process. Despite their own use, 87% of recruiters believe candidates using AI in the application and interview process has raised red flags.

Millennials (51%) and Gen Zers (55%) are using GenAI to write resumes, cover letters or other queries for a job application. Recruiters are also along for the ride, with 64% saying they would like to see even more AI adopted in the recruiting and TA process. Despite their own use, 87% of recruiters believe candidates using AI in the application and interview process has raised red flags. Putting AI to work, at work. Thirty percent of recruiters are using AI to help write job descriptions, 36% to match skills to job openings, 36% to develop interview questions and 39% to match former candidates to open jobs, according to survey data. The GenAI powered recruiting assistant, iCIMS Copilot, is helping recruiters and TA pros jumpstart tasks, unlock hiring efficiencies and create a more equitable hiring experience.

Thirty percent of recruiters are using AI to help write job descriptions, 36% to match skills to job openings, 36% to develop interview questions and 39% to match former candidates to open jobs, according to survey data. The GenAI powered recruiting assistant, iCIMS Copilot, is helping recruiters and TA pros jumpstart tasks, unlock hiring efficiencies and create a more equitable hiring experience. More AI for the XY? More men (17%) than women (7%) have applied to a job in the last six months where AI plays a significant role. In fact, almost half of women (48%) said they don't have any experiencing using GenAI to write a resume or cover letter, compared to 43% of men who said they have deployed AI in the job search.

"Now is the time for TA to flex that preparedness muscle and get ready for when those hiring gates swing back open," says Laura Coccaro, chief people officer, iCIMS. "Whether it's streamlining operations, fostering company culture or providing a personalized and consistent candidate experience, this data empowers HR teams to take a proactive approach in building a workforce that thrives."

Download the iCIMS 2024 Talent Experience Report to discover job seeker expectations and insights from leaders at Benefit Cosmetics, Delaware North, HireClix and JobTarget. Learn how iCIMS' AI-powered hiring platform can help your organization create better talent experiences by visiting the iCIMS booth (6406) this week at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas. Get a live demo on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. PT in Demo Theater 1.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Carlee Capawana

Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.