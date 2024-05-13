More Than Half of Retail Customer Service Agents Do Not Believe Their Employers Take Mental Health Seriously - Survey of Over 500 Representatives

LONDON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just 48% of customer service agents working in retail feel that their employers take the state of their mental health seriously, according to a survey published by DigitalGenius.

DigitalGenius , the leading AI customer service automation platform for ecommerce, conducted a survey of 517 customer service agents working in retail brands looking at how their mental health is impacted by aspects of their job.

Despite research from academics at the University of Oxford, MIT and Erasmus University Rotterdam that found that happy workers are 13% more productive , not enough retailers are doing enough to ensure that their frontline is taken care of. Less than half (46%) of customer service agents are not provided with any resources or initiatives to help relieve stress or improve their mental health.

Another report from Glassdoor points out that there is a correlation between employee well-being and customer satisfaction, suggesting that it is of prime business importance to ensure agents are as happy as possible.

"I'm a big believer that happy teams contribute to being a high-performing team," says Charlotte Laver-Bradbury, Member Happiness Manager at Beauty Pie, a leading retailer.

Martin Vatchkov, Team Lead, Customer Success Team at waterdrop agrees: "The first impression is vital. Mental health has a huge stake in constant and stable performance therefore we value it highly."

48% of customer agents agreed with the statement "My employer takes the state of my mental health seriously." 26% disagreed, while 26% neither agree nor disagree.

Just under half (46%) of agents are not provided with any initiatives or resources to help reduce stress or promote mental health

73% of agents feel more stressed and overwhelmed during peak trading periods

69% of agents agree that if customers are left waiting a long time, it affects the agents' mental health

59% feel worse at the start of the day if they know there are significantly more customer queries to respond to, compared to normal

68% of agents like to see how much work is outstanding for their team in the day, but 27% of agents are not shown this information.

71% of agents would rather have fewer customer service tickets that required more attention than more average quality tickets

