More than half of US men now use facial skincare--a 68% increase from 2022

Jul 24, 2024, 08:38 ET
- 33% of Gen Z men who use facial skincare products at home have traded up to more premium products.
- Half of US men under age 45 say clean ingredients are a key factor when purchasing skincare products.
- 60% of men, ages 18-34, have stopped using a BPC product because of ingredient concerns.
CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new Mintel research, more than half (52%) of US men use facial skincare products, a 68% increase from 2022 (31%). Facial skincare is especially popular among Gen Z men (ages 18-27 in 2024), of which 68% use facial skincare, compared to 42% in 2022, showcasing a significant opportunity for brands to focus on these increasingly engaged demographics.
Not only are more men using skincare products, but they are also investing in higher-end products. Over two-fifths (42%) of men ages 18-34 purchase premium facial moisturizers over mass-market brands, while 33% of Gen Z men who use facial skincare products at home have traded up to more premium products. Additionally, over a third (35%) of men ages 18-34 purchase premium hand and body lotions, compared to just one-fifth (21%) of all male consumers.
In line with a preference for premium products, nearly half (46%) of men ages 18-34 say clean ingredients are a key factor when making buying decisions. Three-fifths (60%) of those who previously purchased clean personal care products say they've stopped using a product in the past year due to an ingredient safety concern.
Carson Kitzmiller, Senior Analyst, Beauty and Personal Care, Mintel, said:
"Over the last two years, we have seen a significant increase in facial skincare usage among men, especially younger men. Our research shows a growing market for male skincare products as younger men are willing to invest in higher-end products, specifically those touting clean ingredients. To effectively engage this audience, BPC brands must lean into the clean beauty space by underscoring their dedication to safe, non-toxic ingredients. By prioritizing thoughtful inclusions—and exclusions—brands can cultivate consumer trust, build brand loyalty, and encourage use across BPC sub-categories."
