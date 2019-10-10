More Than Half Of U.S. Women Pick Health And Wellness This Holiday Season Over Material Gifts

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget jewelry or glam essentials, women have spoken and their ultimate wish this holiday season is self-care and wellness. In fact, according to a recent survey, more than half of women prefer personal health and wellness over traditional gifts, signifying their desire to address their daily struggles with taboo topics such as hot flashes, sexual issues and stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

The survey of 1,000 U.S. women, age 35 and over, found that 56 percent seldom, if ever, discuss hot flashes and eight-in-ten women who deal with sexual health issues rarely talk about it. Of the women surveyed who have experienced SUI, 82 percent do not speak about it with friends and family, and 75 percent agree bladder leakage would be less embarrassing if they knew others were dealing with the condition.

To ignite the conversation around these symptoms and conditions this holiday season, television personality on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Shannon Beador is partnering with INNOVO, a new product that treats the root cause of SUI, to boldly and bravely declare, "All I Want for Christmas is to be Leak-Free" and show women across the country are moving self-care and wellness to the top of their holiday wish list.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with INNOVO because it's a safe and truly non-invasive prescribed treatment for stress urinary incontinence that's going to be life-changing for me," said Beador. "I work hard to stay healthy and feel my best, but as a runner I experience embarrassing leaks. That's why all I want for Christmas is to be leak-free, and with INNOVO, my wish can come true."

INNOVO is an FDA-cleared, truly non-invasive solution that helps women safely and effortlessly treat SUI in the privacy and comfort of their home while either standing, reclining or lying down. The recommended treatment is 30-minutes a day, five days a week, for 12-weeks. After the 12-week period, it is recommended that INNOVO be used once a week for 30-minutes. In each 30-minute session, INNOVO delivers 180 perfect pelvic floor contractions (or Kegels), treating the root cause, not just the symptoms of SUI.

According to the Urology Care Foundation, one in three women suffer from SUI1 and 93 percent of women who have experienced leaks reported they would be happier if their SUI was under control. SUI is the term used when leaks accidentally occur after pressure is put on the bladder from coughing, sneezing, exercising or laughing.

To follow Beador's 12-week journey with INNOVO and track her progress, visit her Instagram @shannonbeador, Facebook @shannon.beador, and Twitter @shannonbeador.

INNOVO requires a prescription for purchase and is now available in the U.S. for a retail price of $449.95. In September 2019, INNOVO Rx launched, enabling women to easily connect with a licensed healthcare provider from the comfort of their own home to discuss whether INNOVO is the right solution for them. No more waiting to schedule a doctor's appointment, rather go to www.myinnovo.com/us to download the app, answer a few quick questions, and then speak with a healthcare provider through a discreet, online consultation.

Survey Methodology

The online survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 women 35 years of age and older, living in the continental United States between September 25 – October 2, 2019. The total sample data is nationally representative based on age, ethnicity, educational attainment and income. The sample also includes 498 women that have been diagnosed with or have experienced urinary incontinence. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample of each survey at the 95% confidence level is +/- 3.1 percentage points, and +/- 4.39 for women that have been diagnosed with or have experienced urinary incontinence.

About INNOVO

INNOVO is a first-in-class, wearable and truly non-invasive solution that treats the root cause of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) or bladder weakness safely. Utilizing its innovative technology, INNOVO sends targeted and pain-free muscle stimulations through a pair of shorts, via neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES), to safely and effectively strengthen the muscles in the pelvic floor.

About Atlantic Therapeutics

Atlantic Therapeutics develops professional and consumer medical devices, related software, apps and connected health technologies to treat all types of incontinence, sexual health dysfunctions, and other associated disorders by strengthening muscles and modulating nerves of the pelvic floor. INNOVO from Atlantic Therapeutics is an FDA-cleared, externally applied, patented CE device that delivers a safe, clinically effective and comfortable therapy to treat reversible clinical conditions associated with pelvic floor weakness in the comfort of the user's own home. Learn more at: www.myinnovo.com.

