"More than Just Cookies"

"First, we wanted to provide an easy handbook to read through many of the great projects Girl Scouts have done," says Lillie Stanford, member of Troop 2838. "Second, we realized that boys doing similar community projects seem to get consistently more awareness for their work. As an example, after a quick poll we found that many grown-ups had seen 'Eagle Scout' listed more frequently and prominently on resumes than their female counterparts, and even had bumper stickers on their cars."

Troop members Haley Coleman, Alexandra Androvett, Lillie Stanford and Mara Sandberg developed the online and social media campaign under the guidance of troop leader Kimberly Coleman.

"Our girls believe that by highlighting the causes and consequences of gender inequality, and by showcasing significant hundreds of Girl Scout service projects, while also sharing wisdom garnered from women who continue to make a difference, they can help foster appreciation for all the great public service and charitable work being performed by young women across the globe," says troop leader Coleman. "They developed the website, employed social media, spoke to members of the news media, including journalists at local radio and TV, then designed and put the book together, available for free on their website. They hope this book can serve as inspiration and testimony to others."

"Our handbook also includes words from prominent, inspiring women all around the world working toward a goal of greater equality," says Haley Coleman, member of Troop 2838.

For more information or to learn more about Troop 2838, contact Kimberly Haley-Coleman at contact@morethanjustcookies.org or Sophia Reza at Sophia@androvett.com or 214-420-6016.

About Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves more than 26,000 girls and 12,500 adults in 32 northeast Texas counties. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas recently received the Center for Nonprofit Management nonprofit of the year award in 2016. The board is chaired by Kit Addleman, partner at Haynes and Boone, who was recognized by both the Dallas Business Journal and Center for Nonprofit Management nonprofit board chair of the year awards in 2016. For information on how to join, volunteer, donate or reconnect, call (800) 442-2260 or visit www.gsnetx.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-just-cookies-300647098.html

SOURCE Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

Related Links

http://morethanjustcookies.org

http://www.gsnetx.org

