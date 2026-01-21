More Than One Million Ukrainians, Primarily Vulnerable Children, Protected from Winter Blackouts

Previously, heaters and generators delivered by the Earle I. Mack Foundation and its partners at the Pataki Center have personally brought critical heat and power to more than one million Ukrainians, primarily vulnerable children, helping them survive the bitter winter. The latest delivery with Project Victory brings the total number of heaters and generators donated to 1,150.

"These generators have been distributed to orphanages, shelters, foster families, home schools, and households, providing children with protection from prolonged blackouts that now last 8 to 20 hours per day in many regions," said Earle Mack, Founder of the Earle I. Mack Foundation. "In some frontline and recently liberated areas, electricity is unavailable for weeks at a time. By supporting these deliveries, we are helping bring stability and dignity to children and families facing extreme hardship as winter sets in."

Earle Mack has travelled to Ukraine to deliver the generators four times, with a fifth trip planed in the near future. As part of his involvement in Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, Mack produced the 2024 Critic's Choice nominated documentary, Once Upon a Time in Ukraine, that shows life behind the frontlines as seen through the eyes of children.

The generators, which run on diesel fuel or petrol, will support families and facilities across key regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Sumy, and the Kyiv region, as well as communities hosting displaced families in central and western Ukraine. Previously, Earle Mack and George Pataki delivered heaters and generators to the Order of Malta Distribution Center in Berehove, Zakarpattia Oblast.

Project Victory's team has delivered every generator, operating in frontline areas under the daily threat of drone and missile attacks. Project Victory maintains full documentation and accountability for each unit, ensuring zero corruption or misuse.

"Winter in Ukraine is unforgiving, and for families with children, the loss of power is terrifying. When the lights go out, the heat disappears, food can't be cooked, and clean water becomes uncertain," said Jared Malone, founder of Project Victory and a former U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "These generators mean children can stay warm, parents can protect their families, and homes can remain places of safety instead of fear. This partnership shows what's possible when compassion turns into action. In the middle of war and winter, we are choosing to bring light, warmth, and hope to families who desperately need all three."

Through partnerships with local governments, first responders, churches, and Ukrainian volunteers, Project Victory, along with The Earle I. Mack Foundation is able to access areas many aid organizations cannot reach. By working with Ukrainian lawyers and accountants, the organization adheres to all nonprofit and customs regulations, which have become increasingly strict as Ukraine continues to confront past corruption.

Founded at the start of the full-scale invasion, Project Victory has completed 16 missions to Ukraine and built a locally empowered aid model that allows its work to continue even without a permanent American footprint on the ground.

Project Victory, working with The Earle I. Mack Foundation, is currently fundraising to expand generator deliveries and other critical aid as attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure intensify and winter conditions worsen.

