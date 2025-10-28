More Than One-Third of Americans Turn to Professional Tax Preparers, New Survey Finds

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey, commissioned by TaxSlayer Pro and conducted by Talker Research , reveals that 37% of Americans rely on professional tax preparers to file their returns, and most begin doing so by age 29. The findings highlight how life's milestones and increasing financial complexity often prompt taxpayers to seek expert help .

The survey of 2,000 U.S. taxpayers found that major life events, such as getting married (21%), buying a home (15%), or starting to invest (23%), are common triggers for switching from DIY tax filing to professional assistance. These transitions often introduce new tax forms, deductions, and filing requirements that can be overwhelming without expert guidance.

"For many Americans, important milestones like getting married or buying a home can make filing taxes start to feel to complex to handle on their own," said Richard Marshall, Director of Sales at TaxSlayer Pro. "That's when professional preparers can make a real difference and give people confidence they're getting the best possible outcome for their unique situation."

The study also found that 69% of those who use a tax preparer do so because they believe professionals are more knowledgeable, while 41% hope to maximize their refund. Confidence plays a major role, too: 96% of those who work with a preparer say it helps them feel more secure about filing.

Self-employed tax filers, in particular, benefit from professional support. Nearly half (48%) of self-employed respondents said they've consulted with tax preparers for business-related guidance. Respondents in the Midwest were especially likely to seek this kind of advice.

"For the self-employed or those managing multiple income streams, tax season can be especially complicated," continued Marshall. "Ultimately, professional tax preparers are well-equipped to remove the stress, identify opportunities to strategize, and help clients avoid costly mistakes so they can focus on what matters most."

While 63% of respondents currently file their own taxes, more than half of them (53%) said they would consider hiring a professional within the next two years. The top reasons include a more complicated tax situation (55%), changes to tax laws (27%), or simply not having the time or energy to file (25%).

The survey also revealed that younger generations are particularly open to change. Gen Z respondents were more likely than other age groups to say they'd hire a tax preparer if they got a second job or wanted to try something new. Notably, 34% of Gen Z already report having two sources of income, which could increase the complexity of their tax situation and motivate these younger filers to seek tax help.

