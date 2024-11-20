More Than Two Dozen Former Students Sue Anaheim Union High School District

Former Art & Drama Teacher Allegedly Abused Students for More Than a Decade

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) is being named in a civil complaint alleging negligence that enabled the sexual assault of at least 25 former students who attended Sycamore Junior High School between 1997 and 2010. As alleged in the complaint, the district failed to protect students from a predatory teacher, despite numerous warning signs and at least two reported incidents. The lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court by attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events.

The lawsuit details a pattern of negligent supervision that allowed David Bruce, a former art and drama teacher at Sycamore Junior High School, to abuse his position of authority. According to the complaint, Bruce taught at the school from 1981 to 2013, "engaged in open and notorious sexual grooming, harassment, and sexually charged behaviors toward minor students for the entirety of his tenure as a teacher." He also promised students access to his Hollywood connections and jobs in the movie industry.

"The district's failure to act on clear warning signs and reports of misconduct allowed this abuse to continue for over a decade," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "These young students were entrusted to the care of AUHSD, which had a legal and moral obligation to ensure their safety. Instead, the district's negligence caused years of trauma that continues to impact our clients' lives."

The complaint alleges that the school failed to implement proper supervision protocols and ignored warning signs of inappropriate behavior. Of particular concern, the filing states that a school maintenance employee witnessed Bruce molesting students on two separate occasions and reported this to school supervisors, yet no formal action was taken. The plaintiffs, identified in court documents as John Roes 1-25 to protect their privacy, were between 12 and 14 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. They report ongoing psychological trauma, including emotional distress, depression, anxiety, and difficulty pursuing educational and professional goals.

Bruce was arrested in 2015 and charged with sexually assaulting five students. He died by suicide in 2018 on the day closing arguments were scheduled in his criminal trial. The current civil action represents a broader group of former students who have now come forward.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

