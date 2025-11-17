More than two-thirds of Oregonians say state economy is "on the wrong track," Save Our Cities poll reveals

Over Half Would Explore Leaving Oregon For New Job in Another State

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research conducted in September in the State of Oregon by Public Opinion Strategies, one of the nation's premier research firms, revealed that 67% of registered voters say the state's economy is "pretty seriously off on the wrong track." The survey indicates that voters attribute the poor economic environment to the high cost of living/inflation, high taxes/fees, business regulation/anti-business environment, homelessness, and housing costs.

The research also revealed that:

Employed Oregonians are pessimistic about the job market in the state.

Two-thirds of employed Oregonians expect wage stagnation or decline.

Two-thirds indicated it would be difficult to find a similar job in Oregon if they left their current job.

Over half of employed voters in Oregon would explore leaving the state for a new job.

A majority (53%) say they would be likely to explore relocating to another state to find a new job.

The survey was commissioned by Save Our Cities, a new advocacy group focused on expanding good jobs through sustainable economic growth and development.

These survey results come in the wake of Oregon experiencing mass layoffs (Intel alone has announced nearly 3,000 in Oregon this year, including 669 reported on Thursday), rising unemployment, and a deteriorating business climate.

Oregon voters gave the state an overall rating is a D+ (a grade of 1.6) when asked to grade whether the state has "a set of policies in place that makes the state an attractive place to operate a business," the). Only 27% of respondents give the state a grade of an A or B, while a plurality (43%) rate the state as a D or F.

When asked about regulation, by a very wide -- 47% to 15% -- margin, voters say there should be less regulation on businesses in the state, not more.

With respect to housing, 37% of those surveyed said they are not confident they could sell their house within 60 days at a price they think is a fair value.

When asked about taxes, 64% of those surveyed said taxes are too high, 45% say they are much too high.

The research revealed that 70% of registered voters think that "young people will have to move out of the state" to work because of the state's cost of living, including housing.

It also showed that there is a significant divide between Portland and those living rural Oregon.

Voters in Southern Oregon (where regulations have decimated the once-thriving timber industry) are more likely to say the economy is tanking, taxes are too high, and regulation is strangling growth.

69% say it describes what they think well that the amount of "taxpayer money the state has spent trying to fix the problems in Portland" has hurt people who live outside of Portland.

With respect to political make up, independent voters now outnumber both parties—and 73% of them say the economy is in trouble. 46% of Democrats agree.

Public Opinion Research is one of the nation's 50 largest research firms. It did the survey to get an understanding, across the state, of people's thoughts and attitudes about living and working in Oregon. Founded in 1991, the firm has conducted 11,740,000 interviews, completed over 27,600 projects, and currently represents four governors, nine Senators, and 34 Members of Congress. Since 2004, along with its Democratic partner, the firm conducts The NBC News Poll and, since 2007, the CNBC All-America Economic Survey. The Oregon survey was commissioned by Save Our Cities -- a new advocacy group focused by expanding good jobs through sustainable economic growth and development.

Complete summary of research : https://saveourcities.org/survey/

