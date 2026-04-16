MORE TO EAT. MORE TO EXPLORE. BLVD LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES FIVE NEW TENANTS

BLVD Expands Food & Beverage + Retail Offerings

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLVD Las Vegas, the groundbreaking mixed-use development redefining entertainment and retail on the Las Vegas Strip, today announced five exciting new additions to its growing roster of tenants. TENSHOU, Miniso, Boot Barn, Sunglass Hut and Silverlake Ramen are set to join a destination that will be home to In-N-Out Burger (Q2 2026) and Netflix House (2027).

BLVD Las Vegas

"This announcement signals continued momentum for BLVD Las Vegas as we continue to attract a diverse mix of globally recognized brands and beloved local favorites," said Sara Ure, director of marketing and event sales at BLVD. "These additions showcase our commitment to delivering something for every visitor and creating a place where every visit feels like something new."

TENSHOU TENSHOU brings an elevated Japanese dining experience to BLVD Las Vegas, offering guests a refined menu rooted in authentic Japanese culinary tradition.

Miniso The globally beloved lifestyle brand Miniso makes its BLVD Las Vegas debut, bringing its signature blend of affordable, trend-forward products spanning home goods, accessories, beauty, and collectibles.

Boot Barn Offering an extensive selection of western boots, apparel, and accessories from top brands including Ariat, Wrangler, Justin, and more, Boot Barn caters to both country-lifestyle enthusiasts and fashion-forward shoppers looking to make a statement.

Sunglass Hut The world's leading destination for premium eyewear, Sunglass Hut brings its iconic shopping experience to BLVD Las Vegas. Offering an expertly curated selection of top designer and performance brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and more.

Silverlake Ramen Cult-favorite Silverlake Ramen, born in the vibrant Los Angeles neighborhood that shares its name, brings its rich, soul-warming bowls to the Las Vegas Strip. Celebrated for its deeply flavorful broths, high-quality ingredients, and a menu that balances tradition with creativity.



Current BLVD tenants include - PUMA, adidas, lululemon, Pandora, ABC Stores, H&M, JD Sports, Abercrombie & Fitch and How Ya Dough'N. To learn more about BLVD Las Vegas please visit - blvdlasvegas.com

ABOUT BLVD Las Vegas

BLVD Las Vegas stands as the premier destination on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, offering an unparalleled blend of flagship retail, dining, and entertainment experiences. With over 700 feet of coveted Strip frontage, BLVD's strategic 400,000-square-foot retail space offers unmatched visibility from every vantage point. Its 110,000-square-foot rooftop venue offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline, serving as the perfect venue for immersive brand activations, unforgettable events, and exclusive gatherings that define the new standard of the Las Vegas experience.

Contact – Shayna Moreno | [email protected]

SOURCE BLVD Las Vegas