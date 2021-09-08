SUN VALLEY, Idaho, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you repair a relationship with a loved one—your child—after they have passed away? And how do you dedicate yourself to understanding the learning challenges that he struggled with and that so many children face?

In More to Life than More: A Memoir of Misunderstanding, Loss, and Learning (September 7; Skyhorse Publishing) Alan Pesky and Claudia Aulum grapple with these questions, as they chronicle Alan's relationship with his son, Lee Pesky, who died unexpectedly of brain cancer, when he was just 30 years old.

The memoir takes us from Alan Pesky's upbringing in New York during the depression era, to becoming the first in his family to attend college, and a highly successful career in the "Mad Men" era of advertising. At age 63, Alan launched a nonprofit in memory of his son, the Lee Pesky Learning Center (LPLC) dedicated to understanding and helping those with learning differences.

Lee had struggled with learning disabilities in ways Alan could not understand at the time, when there was little help for children who had them. The memoir delves into their complicated relationship and Alan's deep sense of loss at his passing, "More than anything, I wish that Lee and I could have connected in a more open and tender way, with all defenses, expectations, and misunderstandings put aside."

Nearly 25 years since its founding, LPLC has helped more than 100,000 children. Through his involvement with growing the center, from a small nonprofit to a national force in early childhood education, Alan gained a deeper understanding of himself and the son he lost.

More to Life Than More will resonate with anyone who has dealt with the loss of a loved one, and with parents and teachers who have struggled to understand a child. It is also an inspirational call for making the most of the second act in our lives when we have so much to offer.

"…Alan Pesky's memoir soars with emotion, hard lessons, and zippy writing." –Idaho Press

For more on the book, visit: www.moretolifethanmore.com

About the Authors

Alan Pesky is the founder of Lee Pesky Learning Center, a non-profit organization that works together with students, families, and schools to understand and overcome obstacles to learning.

Alan was one of the founding partners of Scali, McCabe, Sloves, an independent advertising agency which was named Agency of the Year by Advertising Age in 1975. He retired as president in 1983. He and his wife, Wendy, are ardent supporters of humanitarian causes, and were honored in 2005 as Outstanding Philanthropists of the Year in Idaho. They live in Ketchum, Idaho, and love the outdoors.

Claudia Aulum is a first-generation American and graduate of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. After a wide range of professional experiences, she turned to writing as a way to explore barriers that separate us.

