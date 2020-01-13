More to Love: #1 USDA Organic Our Daily Wines Launches 1.5-Liter Box

Equivalent to two traditional-sized bottles, the new Our Daily boxed format has several advantages. With the same USDA Organic certification as its bottled counterparts, the new airtight box technology allows the wine to stay fresh for up to four weeks once opened. Its lighter packaging design also means a smaller carbon footprint, and the eco-friendly cardboard box is recyclable. A convenient handle incorporated into the box design allows for easy portability for indoor and outdoor occasions.

"The Our Daily 1.5-liter box is also a must-have for restaurants seeking a USDA organic and vegan wine to add to their by-the-glass list," said Natasha Hayes, Vice President of Marketing. "The airtight design means a restauranteur can serve two glasses tonight and three glasses tomorrow without danger of losing Our Daily's freshness."

Since 1989, Our Daily has been synonymous with quality organic wines becoming a favorite across the country with wine lovers. Lighter style and fruit forward, Our Daily Red Blend a combination of Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Carignan. In the glass, find hints of violets on the nose and black fruit on the palate. A Cabernet Sauvignon bag-in-box wine will join the line-up in Spring of 2020.

Our Daily Wines are part of the WX Brands portfolio of nationally-available wine brands, including Bread & Butter Wines, the Jamieson Ranch Vineyards portfolio (Double Lariat, Reata, Whiplash and Light Horse), Chronic Cellars, Jelly Jar, and Reckless Love Wines. Established in 1999, WX Brands is currently a top 20 wine company. www.wxbrands.com

About Our Daily Wines

Founded in 1989, Our Daily Wines has been committed to organic, environmentally-friendly vineyard and winemaking practices. The brand is also devoted to crafting genuine, high quality varietal wines that are not only organic, but also vegan friendly, gluten free, and preservative free-possessing no detectable sulfites. USDA Organic Certified, Our Daily Wines are smooth and delicious, a pure expression of the vineyards in which they are grown.

