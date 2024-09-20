More Voter Choice Fund Puts Dr. Jill Stein and Butch Ware on the Ballot in New Hampshire and Georgia

MVCF Seeks Ballot Access for the Green Party of Nevada in the United States Supreme Court Scoring Wins for Minor Parties and Independents

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More Voter Choice Fund (MVCF) is proud to announce two historic wins with yesterday's ruling in New Hampshire and last week's rulings in Georgia after having been actively involved in legal battles to secure ballot access for Green Party candidates across three key states: Georgia, Nevada, and New Hampshire. MVCF has kept up its perfect winning record with more victories protecting voter choice, including in North Carolina for both Justice for All Party and We The People Party, and in Wisconsin for Cornel West and Melina Abdullah.

Yesterday in New Hampshire, MVCF attorney Oliver Hall prevailed in a 5 to 1 ruling regarding allegations that the New Hampshire Green Party failed to gather the requisite number of signatures and meet the distribution requirements across the state's two congressional districts.

Last week, MVCF also successfully defended the Unified Green Party of Georgia (UGPGA) in two separate legal actions.

First Case: Three individuals filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Fulton County Superior Court, attempting to block the certification of the UGPGA and prevent its candidates from appearing on the November 2024 ballot. MVCF represented UGPGA, intervening and successfully arguing that the party met all state law requirements. On September 11, 2024 , Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox, Jr. ruled in favor of UGPGA, dismissing the plaintiffs' challenge.

Three individuals filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State in Fulton County Superior Court, attempting to block the certification of the UGPGA and prevent its candidates from appearing on the ballot. MVCF represented UGPGA, intervening and successfully arguing that the party met all state law requirements. On , Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of UGPGA, dismissing the plaintiffs' challenge. Second Case: The same three individuals also filed an administrative complaint against UGPGA and the 16 voters serving as electors for UGPGA's presidential and vice-presidential nominees, Dr. Jill Stein and Butch Ware . MVCF defended UGPGA and its electors, securing a favorable ruling on September 12, 2024 from Administrative Law Judge Michael Malihi . That same day, Secretary Raffensperger adopted the judge's decision, confirming that Stein and Ware would remain on the ballot.

"Democrats have dedicated millions of dollars to their effort to suppress voter choice in the 2024 presidential election, but fortunately MVCF stepped up to provide critical resources to beat back their anti-democratic tactics. We don't have the Democrats' funding but we do have a perfect record of defeating them and ensuring that voters -- not lawyers -- choose our elected representatives," said Hall.

In Nevada, MVCF is seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court of the United States after the Nevada Supreme Court removed the Stein/Ware ticket from the November 2024 ballot, even though both the Secretary of State had placed the Green Party's candidates on the ballot, and the district court in Nevada had rejected the Nevada Democratic Party's challenge to the Green Party's petitions. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the Green Party's nomination petitions were invalid because they used an incorrect petition affidavit form even though the form was provided to the Greens by the Nevada Secretary of State's office with a direction to use it.

MVCF, the Center for Competitive Democracy, and the American Center for Law & Justice are co-representing the Nevada Green Party and together filed an emergency application for relief with Justice Elena Kagan on September 13, 2024. Justice Kagan ordered Nevada's Secretary of State, Francisco Aguilar, and the Nevada Democratic Party to respond by September 17, 2024. Opposition briefs were filed by both, and MVCF submitted a Reply brief on September 18. MVCF Board Chair, Theresa Amato, who assisted in drafting the papers, stated, "This could be the first ballot access case brought by a minor party to be heard by the Supreme Court in three decades. We were pleased Justice Kagan requested a briefing from the Respondents."

"MVCF remains committed to representing minor parties and independent candidates in access to the ballot litigation. Candidates deserve a fair chance to compete, and voters deserve to have choices on their ballots," said Amato.

For more information or to support our efforts, please visit https://morevoterchoicefund.org/ .

About MVCF:

The More Voter Choice Fund is a nonpartisan organization facilitating a more fair and inclusive democracy. We advocate for healthy political competition and diverse representation.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

2132009638

[email protected]

SOURCE More Voter Choice Fund