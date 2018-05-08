More Ways to Share Gratitude and Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

So, what's the best way to show your love for the moms and mother-figures in your life? Just in time for Mother's Day, which this year is Sunday, May 13th, Facebook, Messenger Kids and Messenger have created dozens of new and interactive ways for you to celebrate and share your gratitude:

Wish Mom a Happy Mother's Day! On Mother's Day, you may see a message at the top of News Feed wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. You can swipe to see ways to show your mom or someone in your life how thankful you are for everything they do. Chose between cards, photo frames, or post a message using Camera or colorful text post features.

Messenger makes it easy for you to show your gratitude whether you're spending time with mom in person or sending love from afar. Check out the frames and stickers in the Messenger Camera to help you celebrate and share your appreciation, or have the whole family join in on a group video chat. Never Miss a Moment with Messenger Kids! For Mother's Day, kids can decorate photos with new stickers to tell their mom she's the best, try out the Mother's Day frame, or play with the special mask in the Messenger Kids camera.

This Mother's Day, we hope everyone will share some love and thanks with their moms and mother-figures who not only unconditionally support their families and friends, but also help to grow their local communities.

