More Women Coming Into the C-Suite in a More Unusual Role

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minneapolis/St. Paul Area will be added to the growing list of major U.S. cities that host COO Forum Chapters. The new Chapter will launch May 7, 2019 with a large population of women COOs. At this time, 38 percent of the original launch participants are women compared to the national average of 16.6 percent for all C-Suite positions in 2017.

The Chief Operating Officer Business Forum, Inc.® (COO Forum®) will kick off its first Twin Cities area roundtable peer meeting facilitated by Margaret Ricci, former COO and now CEO of Cultural Strategies of Woodbury. The new Twin Cities COO Forum presents a professional development experience for Chief Operating Officers and Second-in-Command executives. Its goal is to make better leaders for Twin Cities' companies and organizations.

"When I was working as a COO, I found the resources and national meetings of the COO Forum to be a very important source of peer support and I look forward to helping bring this incredible Forum to life here in the Twin Cities," Margaret shared. "My work with the COO Forum in Minneapolis and St. Paul will complement my Gallup Builder Profile 10 and Strengths coaching through Cultural Strategies, LLC to help individuals, leadership teams, and businesses excel."

"The versatility required of the COO role is the highest of any of the C-Suite roles that exist, including the CEO," said Bill Shepard, CEO and Founder of the COO Forum. "The COO Forum offers Second-in-Commands a safe place to work through the dilemmas of the job and be able to go back to their companies refreshed, ready to tackle the challenges of the day. I am thrilled Margaret has stepped up to lead the COO Forum in the Twin Cities," Shepard continued.

"Margaret and I share being experienced senior-level women in the second-in-command position," said Laura Weikle, the EVP and Second-in-Command at the Chief Operating Officer Business Forum. "Throughout the COO Forum, 30 percent of our members and 40 percent of our leadership team have been women. The demographics for the Twin Cities Chapter are shaping up to have an even better level of involvement," continued Weikle. "As the COO Forum expands nationally and internationally, we are seeing more women appointed into the role of second-in-command and seeking out the COO Forum for peer development."

Any Twin Cities COOs or Second-in-Command executives interested in expanding their professional development should consider this an open invitation to participate. For more information about the local experience, contact Margaret Ricci at mricci@culturalstrategiesllc.com or visit www.cooforum.org.

About the COO Forum: The COO Forum is a peer-to-peer professional development association serving COOs and Second-in-Command executives since 2004. With chapters in more than 25 major U.S. cities, and global chapters in Australia, Canada and the UK, the COO Forum serves its members by providing confidential peer support meetings, addressing COOs' most pressing challenges, and gaining thought leadership on important issues – all with integrity while providing value to its Members, its Members' companies, and the overall business community.

