MoreBetter Expands the Largest National Study of THC and Functional Beverages as Healthier Alternatives to Alcohol

Following groundbreaking initial results, MoreBetter announces the second study cohort with 10 new brands, 15+ SKUs, and 2,000+ new participants to deepen understanding of real-world wellness impacts.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After uncovering compelling evidence that THC- and CBD-infused beverages may help consumers drink less alcohol and feel healthier, MoreBetter, a leader in Real-World Data collection and consumer research, has announced the launch of Cohort 2 of its Infused Beverage Study—a large-scale investigation into how functional and infused beverages are reshaping drinking habits across the United States.

World's Largest Functional Beverage Study

The new phase includes 10 additional beverage brands, 15+ product SKUs, and more than 2,000 participants nationwide, making it one of the most comprehensive real-world studies ever conducted on infused beverages and their perceived effects on mood, sleep, and overall quality of life.

"With this second cohort, we're expanding from proof-of-concept to population-level insight," said Tyler Dautrich, COO of MoreBetter. "We're now analyzing product differences, dose types, and demographic nuances to help the industry understand how infused beverages fit into everyday wellness and social experiences."

Building on Proven Results from Cohort 1

Cohort 1, completed in 2025, enrolled over 3,000 participants and revealed clear shifts in how consumers approach mindful drinking. Key findings—featured in the forthcoming Infused Beverage Industry Report, scheduled for release in November—include:

43% of participants reported it was their first time consuming a THC or CBD-infused beverage, underscoring rapid category adoption.

71.7% agreed or strongly agreed they drank less alcohol while using infused beverages during the study.

87.4% said infused beverages felt safer or much safer than alcohol for their health.

The probability of daily alcohol use dropped from 32.9% at baseline (the first week of the study) to 20.1% during the product-use phase (the second two weeks), a 12.7-point decrease.

"The initial Real World Data speaks volumes, but cohort 1 was only the first step in building a data-driven foundation for the infused beverage industry," said Kevin Provost, CEO of MoreBetter. "We need to investigate further to see what truly drives positive change—and where negative or adverse events may be statistically likely."

Some brands from Cohort 1 were invited to join the second cohort to investigate additional product flavors, strengths, and delivery methods. Adam Terry, CEO of Cantrip said, "Joining this study with a second Cantrip flavor will further validate our product consistency and help build trust with consumers around the emerging category of THC beverages."

Richard Lee, CEO of Woodstock, pointed towards the value and marketability of the data he obtained from the first cohort as the reason for joining cohort 2. "Woodstock participated in cohort 1 with its Dark Berries product, and had such amazing results, we wanted to run it back with our other 3 libations. Having quantitative data helps so much with marketing – especially with retailers, and new customers to the category."

A Movement Fueled by Innovation and Trust

"It's still early days in the THC-infused beverage category, particularly as it relates to consumer insights and data," said Brian Miesieski, CMO of Uncle Arnie's. "This project will ideally provide us with a treasure trove of untapped information that will help us both shape innovation as well as in key areas of marketing particularly with a relevance to our brand, and consumer education."

Executives from other brands echoed a similar sentiment:

"By joining MoreBetter's real-world study, we're committed to providing data-driven insights on performance, safety, and consumer experience—so people can trust the beverages they enjoy," said Leah Kollross, Founder of 23rd State.

"This study is an important step for the infused beverage market, providing measurable proof of what consumers already love about THC and CBD beverages," said Taj Peeran, President of Medterra.

The Next Step in Evidence-Based Beverage Research

Cohort 2 will expand MoreBetter's analytics to new beverage formats and varying cannabinoid formulations and concentrations. During the study, participants self-report on a daily basis related to their alcohol use, infused beverage consumption, mood, and sleep outcomes.

"We know our customers love Willie's, and it will be incredibly impactful to have actual data that speaks to the results and effects themselves as concrete proof to share with new customers," said Forrest Dein, Co-Founder & CMO of Willie's Remedy+

Meanwhile, as consumers continue exploring new ways to relax, non-THC and non-alcohol beverage options like kava-infused drinks are also being investigated by MoreBetter.

"Participating in this study will help validate what our customers already tell us: Kava Haven is the ultimate alcohol alternative for mindful socializing," said Billy Grady, Co-Founder and CEO of Kava Haven.

Join the Study

Consumers aged 21 and older can check eligibility and register to participate at mystudi.es/bevstudypr.

About MoreBetter

MoreBetter is a software and contract research organization (CRO) specializing in Real-World Data collection on the use and performance of functional ingredients and consumer wellness products. Clients include dietary supplement manufacturers, beverage brands, and government agencies. MoreBetter's mission is to empower consumers and companies to make data-informed decisions that support better personal and population health. Learn more at www.morebetter.ltd.

