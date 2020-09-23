MOREIDOMOS's New Book De La Gloria Al Exilio, An Uplifting Story Of A Woman's Redemption From Exile In Life By The Grace And Mercy Of God

Published by Page Publishing, MOREIDOMOS's new book De La Gloria al Exilio will uplift the readers' hearts and instill wisdom within their minds on the empowering love of God that is manifested in a woman's life during exile and oppression.

Consumers who wish to partake in the benevolence of God that ushers in salvation, peace, and victory from persecution and sorrow can purchase De La Gloria al Exilio in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

