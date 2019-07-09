Morena Baccarin Animated Horror Feature "To Your Last Death" World Premiere Set for Frightfest UK

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coverage Ink Films' 2-D animated horror film "To Your Last Death," starring the voice talents of Morena Baccarin, Dani Lennon, Ray Wise, Bill Moseley, and William Shatner, will premiere at the 20th anniversary celebration of London's Frightfest, the UK's largest international genre festival, Friday, August 23rd, 2019.

To Your Last Death Morena Baccarin as the Gamemaster.

"To Your Last Death" is the first-ever US-made 2-D animated horror movie. The indie production took years to produce and was painstakingly hand-drawn. This groundbreaking animated horror/sci-fi mash-up starts where many horror films end: with the final survivor working her way out of the wreckage after a night of terror – only to be sent back in time to do it all over again by a mysterious, supernatural entity known only as the Gamemaster (Baccarin.) Only this time, our survivor has foreknowledge to give her a fighting chance to save her family.

Directed by Jason Axinn, "To Your Last Death" features a cast of genre luminaries including Emmy nominee Baccarin ("Gotham," "Deadpool," "Homeland,") Ray Wise ("Twin Peaks," "Robocop",) Bill Moseley (Rob Zombie's upcoming "3 from Hell," "Texas Chainsaw Massacre II") and the legendary William Shatner ("Star Trek,") who acts as guide through this harrowing journey.

"You have no idea what you're in for," said Axinn. "This film will knock you on your ass."

"If you can make people feel that they could die horribly," said Shatner, "that's scary. That's close to the bone."

Watch the teaser here.

