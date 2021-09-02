Moreno Valley Utility Teams with ESC Partners to Modernize Operations & Effect Improved Customer Service

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESC Partners today announced an agreement with the City of Moreno Valley, California to implement Oracle Customer Cloud Service (CCS) and advanced meter data management (AMS) for the City's electric utility. These systems together support a myriad of customer functions from service initiation through billing.

The venture will leverage ESC's proven implementation model and considerable expertise in project execution to deliver a complete solution. Engaging the seasoned, highly credentialed, and certified team, ESC project personnel, will include Certified Oracle Specialists for each separate portion of the solution over the 14-month project and follow-on the implementation with ongoing Application Management Services support over the 5-year term of the project engagement.

Moreno Valley Utility (MVU) was interested in amplifying its customer service offering to one that continues to provide a modern technological foundation delivering an economical long-term solution for growth. As a single, holistic platform, the need for costly integrations is effectively eliminated, reducing costs, and ESC's track record of 100% customer satisfaction serves to minimize implementation risks. In addition, ESC's broad experience navigating these transformations presented a clear path toward a successful collaboration to further realize efficient business management now and in the future.

"We needed to revitalize our customer information system to enrich the customer experience. Doing this allows us to enhance internal efficiencies and provide a platform that can easily integrate with supporting customer solutions. CCS will help MVU to continue to provide excellent customer care well into the future," said Jeannette Olko, Moreno Valley's Electric Utility Manager. "We recognize the value of working with experienced partners to accomplish our goals effectively."

The implementation will assist in achieving MVU's objectives including:

Enhanced efficiency and accuracy of financial reconciliations

Continued dedication to industry best practices and limited customizations

Minimized employee training time facilitated by an intuitive user interface

Reduced call times and callbacks with enhanced access to customer data

"MVU's approach will ultimately foster a boost in workflow productivity, enable efficient business management now and in the future, and support exceptional communication with customers," said David Greenberg, Senior Vice President, Global Delivery, ESC Partners. "Taking full advantage of the sage guidance ESC can provide and the exceptional Oracle product suite, we appreciate the astute vision of the future MVU has embraced. We look forward to partnering with them to fully derive the benefits moving forward."

About ESC Partners

ESC Partners specializes in helping municipalities enhance their citizen's engagement experience. A global provider of a myriad of solutions from system integration to business process engineering and across additional utility product suites, ESC value added service helps fill the gap with an end-to-end agile solution. ESC works with clients to develop adaptable and dependable overarching plans and processes that enable them to achieve positive business outcomes. The company's 'begin with the end in mind' and dedication to a client-centric philosophy of One Team-One Goal has proven successful for twelve years. With regional headquarters in the US, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Dubai, India, and the Philippines, the sun never sets on ESC. Learn more at esc-partners.com.

About Moreno Valley Utility

The city of Moreno Valley, located in California's Inland Empire, is the second-largest city in Riverside County by population and is part of the greater Los Angeles area. Moreno Valley Utility provides safe, reliable, and economical public electric service with a focus on innovative customer solutions, infrastructure enhancement, community development, and environmentally responsible resource management. MVU serves over 7,000 customers within its service area and provides customer service, meter reading, billing, emergency response and other resources to new commercial and residential developments located within Moreno Valley Electric Utility's service area.

