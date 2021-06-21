Moresand Launches Its Subsidiary Travel Centre in the US Travel Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moresand Ltd is expanding its current business to the American market. They see this expansion as a sign of the growing need for international travel within the United States and hope that this new endeavor will be as successful as the current UK branch.

The company has since specialized in offering a wide range of travel-related services such as vacations, hotel bookings, air ticket reservations, and much more.

The Beginning of Travel Centre US

In addition to being a leading travel agency catering to all types of travelers, and providing excellent service and value, Travel Centre US also offers its customers tailor-made travel packages to suit their budget and itinerary.

The Beginning of Travel Centre US

Under the guidance of its parent company, Moresand Ltd, Travel Center UK rose to prominence when it entered the UK travel market over a decade ago. Thanks to the company's remarkable success in the UK, it was decided to extend its operations to the U.S. travel market and give U.S. travelers the best travel solutions.

What to expect from Travel Centre US?

Like Travel Center UK, Travel Centre US finds affordable and requirement-specific ways to help travelers from the U.S. reach the rest of the world.

Clients can get assistance from a team of travel experts to plan their next vacation, improve their travel experience, and find inspiration within their budget across the world's greatest cities and popular destinations.

With a wide variety of premium vacation deals cut to budget-specific requirements, international airline privileges, and access to over 65,000 hotels, Travel Centre US aims to grow with Travel Center UK, by capitalizing on the 34 years of experience of its parent company, Moresand Ltd.

Apart from these, Travel Center UK has also generated over 5,500 five-star reviews on Trustpilot for its cutting-edge service. The company maintains a shiny reputation for its meticulous client care & hassle-free booking experiences; this sets Travel Centre US in many ways to become an industry highlight and front of mind for clients when booking vacations.

Significant Policies

During the pandemic, the travel industry as a whole experienced a setback in 2020, and many companies had to learn to adapt to new normalcy, adhering to the uncertainty of the situation. Travel Centre US has adopted policies that will help its clients thrive in this new era.

To begin with, one of the most significant policies is their willingness to assist their clients in purchasing the most sought-after vacations, with the implementation of measures including low deposit bookings and flexible monthly payments.

Further, clients are also assured that they can look for alternative solutions based on their requirements in case the booked vacation is disrupted by the pandemic.

You can read further about Travel Centre US, their services, products, and policies on their official website: www.travelcentre.us

