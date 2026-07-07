Morey's Launches New Seafood Variety Packs Exclusively at Sam's Club

New frozen seafood assortments deliver variety, convenience, and chef-inspired flavors for summer meals and entertaining.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morey's Fine Fish & Seafood is introducing two new seafood variety packs exclusively at Sam's Club this July, giving consumers more ways to conveniently enjoy premium frozen seafood at home.

The new Fish Variety Pack features Atlantic Salmon Steakhouse, Wild Alaskan Flounder Garlic & Herb, and Tilapia Blackened, while the Shrimp Variety Pack includes three all-new Morey's offerings: Teriyaki Shrimp, Garlic & Herb Shrimp, and Citrus Mango Shrimp.

The new Fish Variety Pack features Atlantic Salmon Steakhouse, Wild Alaskan Flounder Garlic & Herb, and Tilapia Blackened, while the Shrimp Variety Pack includes three all-new Morey’s offerings: Teriyaki Shrimp, Garlic & Herb Shrimp, and Citrus Mango Shrimp

Designed for grilling season, quick weeknight dinners, and casual entertaining, the variety packs offer multiple flavor profiles in a single purchase, bringing more flexibility and discovery to the frozen seafood aisle.

The Fish Variety Pack includes a new exclusive — Atlantic Salmon Steakhouse — not currently available in stores. Atlantic salmon delivers a rich, buttery texture that pairs with the brand's Steakhouse marinade for an indulgent dining experience.

"Consumers are looking for seafood options that feel both convenient and elevated," said Kelly Rabinowitz, Director of Brand Marketing, Frozen Retail Brands for Rich Products Corp., parent company of Morey's. "These new variety packs make it easy to enjoy different flavors and seafood experiences at home, whether you're entertaining, grilling, or looking for a restaurant-quality meal during the week."

The variety packs come pre-marinated and ready to cook, letting consumers create flavorful seafood meals with minimal prep. The Fish Variety Pack meals can be cooked in an oven, air fryer, on a grill, or stovetop, and the Shrimp Variety Pack offerings can be cooked in an oven, airfryer, or on a stovetop.

The new Morey's Fish and Shrimp Variety Packs will be available exclusively at Sam's Club locations nationwide beginning in July.

For more information, visit moreys.com and follow Morey's on social media.

ABOUT MOREY'S

Since 1937, Morey's has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey's products include premium fish fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey's is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey's and our retail partners. Above all, Morey's remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.

SOURCE Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood