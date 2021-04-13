MORF Gallery Founding Artists Featured at NVIDIA GTC 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MORF Gallery, Silicon Valley and Hollywood based art gallery for collectible fine art created with breakthrough technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and neuroscience, is proud to have three of its founding artists, Daniel Ambrosi, Pindar Van Arman, and Oxia Palus recognized by #NVIDIA as AI innovators pushing the boundaries of art. Daniel Ambrosi and Pindar Van Arman are presenting at NVIDIA #GTC21, the AI Art Gallery, Art and Music in Light of AI. Oxia Palus was featured in NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's #GTC20 keynote speech. Each of these artists tap into the power of AI in radically different ways to expand the reach of their creative visions by enabling landscapes that melt into Dreamscapes, robots that paint with child-like free spirit and even the ability to recover artwork lost to the ages.

Japanese Tea Garden Abstract Dream - by Daniel Ambrosi, MORF Gallery founding artist - featured at NVIDIA GTC21. This historical San Francisco landmark was the setting for his 54-shot, 273+ megapixel HDR panorama. Ambrosi's Abstract Dreamscape fuses computational photography and artificial intelligence.

"Bringing the world art that pushes the boundaries of human creativity is at the core of MORF Gallery's DNA. We seek out and support artists that turn into technologists, and welcome researchers and technologists that become digital artists. We are honored to have these three artists, who are in MORF Gallery's founding artist portfolio, featured at such a prestigious event as NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2021 and 2020," said Scott Birnbaum, CEO of MORF Gallery.

The first featured MORF Gallery artist, Daniel Ambrosi, works blend fine art, science, and nature. Using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and applying it to his panoramic landscapes, Ambrosi creates his incredible Dreamscapes. His work is being showcased at GTC 21 and can be seen here. You can chat one-on-one with Ambrosi live at the end of his panel discussion, 'AI Representing Natural Forms in Art' on April 14 at 11am PDT. The panel will explore how artists use AI in their creative process of generating interpretations of natural forms. Register to join this session.

The second featured MORF Gallery artist, Pindar Van Arman, is an artist and roboticist who designs painting robots that explore the differences between human and computational creativity. Since his first system in 2005, Van Arman has built multiple artificially creative robots earning multiple accolades including a TEDx Talk and First Prize in the Robot Art 2018. He shared his insights as a panelist at the April 12 #GTC21 session 'Using AI to Shape the Language of a Generation'. Van Arman said: "My machines have grown beyond being simple assistants and are now effectively augmenting my own creativity, as well as having creativity of their own. They have become a generative AI art system so sophisticated, that it has forced me to consider the possibility that all art is generative." His work is showed in the #GTC21 and can be seen here.

Van Arman and Ambrosi will host a joint session at #GTC21, 'Dinner with Strangers: Digital to Physical...and Back Again' on April 14 at 5 p.m. PDT. Having a shared focus on making physical AI-augmented artifacts, they ponder whether it matters if art is comprised of bits or atoms? Register here.

The third featured MORF Gallery artist, Oxia Palus, uses AI to recreate the world's lost art. This London-based team of researchers, headed by George Cann and Anthony Bourached, resurrected an artwork lost for nearly 120 years, revealed behind Pablo Picasso's 'The Crouching Beggar'. The hidden painting was believed to be of Parc del Laberint d'Horta near Barcelona and painted by Santiago Rusiñol. Click to learn more. To see a video overview of how the world's first NeoMaster™ was created click here and enjoy Oxia Palus' work showcased at #GTC21.

