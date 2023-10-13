MORF INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into Morphic Holding, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) focused on whether Morphic as well as certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Morphic investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-morphic-holding-inc-investigation-morf.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Morphic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer.

THE REVELATION: On September 22, 2023, Morphic released abstract data from its EMERALD-1 Phase 2a trial for its MORF-057 drug, revealing that "endoscopic improvement was achieved in 25.7% of patients." Following this news, the price of Morphic stock declined.

THE COMPANY: Morphic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer.

THE REVELATION: On September 22, 2023, Morphic released abstract data from its EMERALD-1 Phase 2a trial for its MORF-057 drug, revealing that "endoscopic improvement was achieved in 25.7% of patients." Following this news, the price of Morphic stock declined.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

