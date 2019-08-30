Morf3D Secures Additional Funding from Boeing

"Our latest strategic investment in Morf3D extends our commitment to our Industry 4.0 efforts —technologies that can transform aerospace supply chains for future growth and competitiveness," said Brian Schettler, Senior Managing Director, Boeing HorizonX Ventures. "We continue to work closely with Morf3D to help them bring innovation through additive manufacturing to more aerospace manufacturing partners."

Since the company was established in 2015, Morf3D has helped clients develop, qualify and manufacture highly complex structures for flight. The company has become a leader in the aerospace additive manufacturing industry, serving the world's largest aerospace OEMs including Boeing, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace and numerous others.

Following the recent increase in customer demand, Morf3D has expanded its additive manufacturing footprint, increased its investment in precision machining technology and doubled its workforce with additional engineering, quality and support staff. "It is amazing to see our strategy come to life! Our vision to become a world-class leader in metals additive manufacturing for the aerospace industry is truly taking form," said Ivan Madera, Morf3D's founder and CEO.

Morf3D leverages a system of work that creates a new paradigm for customer engagement and collaboration, creating outcomes that accelerate the adoption and certification of additive manufacturing flight hardware. "At Morf3D, we don't sell parts in the traditional sense. We sell a process that evokes certainty," said Ivan Madera.

The company uses state-of-the-art software combined with engineering expertise to significantly reduce mass, while increasing performance and functionality of manufactured parts.

Morf3D is a privately held corporation headquartered in El Segundo, California. The company specializes in additive engineering and manufacturing with metals, and provides advisory services in additive manufacturing strategy and technology adoption road-mapping. Morf3D's mission is enabling client proficiency in fully exploiting the benefits of Additive Engineering and Manufacturing, and delivering innovative solutions that solve complex design and manufacturing challenges.

info@morf3d.com

310.607.0188

