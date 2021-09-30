Morf3D's Applied Digital Manufacturing Center Partners with Starburst Aerospace to Bring Innovative Approach to Additive Manufacturing Processes

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morf3D, Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, a trusted leader in metal additive manufacturing (AM) that specializes in AM optimization and engineering for the aerospace, defense, and space industries, today announced that Starburst Aerospace has committed to a technology development partnership in its new Applied Digital Manufacturing Center (ADMC) in Long Beach, California. Morf3D has also added Van Espahbodi, Co-founder and COO to its board of directors with this partnership.

Morf3D's ADMC is a 90,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that harnesses applied research, advanced engineering and application development, serial production, and most significantly, new industry partnerships with global leaders to drive the industrialization of digital manufacturing in high-growth markets.

Van Espahbodi has worked in aerospace for over 18 years and has extensive experience in investment trade policies, identifying future trends, and shaping product strategy. Van started his career as a congressional aide before joining Raytheon and later UK NATS, the British air navigation service provider. Van launched Starburst's first US office in Los Angeles in 2015. The addition of Van to Morf3D's board of directors will drive lasting impacts on the industry's next generation of aerospace manufacturing initiatives.

"Starburst is thrilled to join Morf3D's ADMC and contribute to the innovation that is transforming aerospace manufacturing and next-level development," said Van Espahbodi, Co-founder and COO of Starburst Aerospace. "Morf3D's unique vision and approach to the AM industry, coupled with Starburst's global influence connecting government and industry players, will ensure the effective development of technological advancements into successful commercial ventures."

"With the launch of our partnership with Starburst Aerospace, we see great potential to bring forth new and compelling capabilities for the industry," said Ivan Madera, CEO for Morf3D Inc. "This industry is ever-evolving and it's important to bring in the greatest minds and resources to usher in a new era of additive manufacturing as we continue to grow."

Morf3D's investment in this new California facility underscores their commitment to developing a strong industrial base that improves the quality of their products, enhances Morf3D's technical capabilities, and enriches customer applications worldwide. At peak, the center will be home to 150 multi-discipline engineers, research staff, and technical teams.

About Starburst

STARBURST is an innovation catalyst in the aerospace industry. They are the first and only global aerospace accelerator, connecting startups with corporates, investors and government, while providing strategic growth and investment consulting services for all. With offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Mumbai, and Madrid, the team has built an ecosystem of key players with 9000+ of startups in its network. Starburst's accelerator program helps startups scale their business in aviation, space, and defense with access to the largest group of corporate stakeholders to help startups win their first $1M+ contract.

About Morf3D

Morf3D Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, specializes in metal additive manufacturing technology that transforms engineering design into full production systems. Morf3D's mission is to enable client proficiency in fully exploiting the benefits of additive engineering and manufacturing, while delivering innovative solutions that solve complex design and manufacturing challenges.

